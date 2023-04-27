Farmington Rambling River Center invites all to Arts & Crafts Fair fundraiser Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is invited to the annual Rambling River Center Arts & Craft Fair fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Schmitz-Maki Arena.The fair will sell arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing, food, sweet and accessories. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arts And Crafts Fair Rambling River Center Farmington Senior Center Fundraiser Schmitz-make Arena Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Family, friends remember Lakeville businessman Burnsville man dies after crash in Lakeville Rosemount woman sentenced for 2022 stabbing in Apple Valley Inver Grove Heights girl reported missing Post Consumer Brands Lakeville employees volunteer for Ingredients for Good E-editions Dakota County Tribune Apr 21, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Apr 21, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Apr 21, 2023 0
