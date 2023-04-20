Great Oaks Academy plans to appeal, resubmit application
The Farmington Planning Commission unanimously denied a conditional use permit for Great Oaks Academy charter school to expand its campus after three hours of emotional testimony from parents and residents in favor and against the expansion.
The five-member commission voted 4-0 against granting the CUP during the Tuesday, April 11, meeting at city hall.
Great Oaks Academy relocated from space at Bethel’s Rock Church to the new space in fall 2022 as a K-6 charter school. The school at 115 Elm St. is on property that previously housed a grocery store, which had been vacant since December 2019.
Planning Commission Chair Dirk Rotty said prior to the vote that the passion of the parents, school leaders and students to grow the school was apparent, but it was time to take emotion out of the decision and discuss the merits of the application.
Rotty, who has led the commission for more than 20 years, said the commission has concerns in regard to enrollment projections, the build-out plan, potentially displacing businesses in the retail center, along with public safety along Elm Street that serves as entrance to the school.
“The Commission does not like it when a landlord could displace businesses, but it’s not a reason that should weigh into this decision because city government shouldn’t and really can’t get involved in private business dealings between a landlord and its tenants,” Rotty said.
“We are a Planning Commission, and we need to feel comfortable with the development plans brought to us for our review because that is what our City Council expects and that’s what our residents deserve, nothing less,” Rotty said.
In January 2022, Rotty said when Great Oaks Academy was asked about growth the board responded that a building expansion would be on the green space on the building’s north side.
“Thirteen months later your plan has changed significantly, and you added a middle school and not on that green space,” Rotty said.
There was discussion about the possibility of adding a high school space between the gym and the post office at the March 14 Planning Commission meeting, as well.
“We do not want to go through the same process 13 months from now, all for a high school, and we are glad your school is growing, we really are, but it is doing so with insufficient planning. If the commission had known about the potential of a middle school and high school in January 2022, our review would have been considerably more in-depth,” said Rotty.
Such a review would have included a traffic study, enrollment projections additional safety measures for students and residents, such as possible turn lanes on Elm Street and possible reconstruction of a portion of First Street.
“You and your school are not being singled out, this commission requires a certain level of planning for all our applicants, and we require a full build-out plan that includes traffic studies, road design, turn lanes, housing styles, lot elevation and even landscape design, and we don’t allow a developer to bring in Phase I this year and see how it develops and bring in modifications the next year,” Rotty said.
“I don’t see this as a harmonious relationship of the buildings and grounds and without sufficient planning and a full build out plan, we may be putting our residents at a greater risk in this area,” Rotty said.
Seeking clarification
At the March Planning Commission meeting, the city asked Wellington Management representatives to attend the April meeting, as it continued the public hearing to obtain more information.
Wellington Management representative Kim Dorey said on April 11 the company purchased the property that includes the school building, parking lot and retail spaces in the strip mall shortly before construction began in early 2022.
Rotty confirmed the first CUP was submitted to the city in January 2022 for an elementary school.
“Right now, the school has exercised its purchase option with submittal to expand the school,” Dorey said, adding the company knew the school would submit a second application for the middle school two weeks prior to its submittal.
Commission Member Rebeca McAbee asked when its was decided the expansion would not go in the green space.
Dorey said, “That was the school’s decision, the school needed green space for the kids to be in the protected area.”
Colin O'Neil, chair of the Great Oaks Academy expansion committee, said the school needs space to continue to educate students.
“We love the current building we are in, but we are near maxing it out right now with the students we have, and next year we will be maxed out to the point that certain classrooms will have to be mobile to fully maximize the space,” O'Neil said.
Great Oaks has a K-6 enrollment of 325 students. The school projects to be near 410 students next fall, school Director Paul McGlynn said.
Great Oaks plans to add seventh grade in fall 2023, and one grade every year, McGlynn said.
“Without this, we would be looking at not being able to provide space for several of the current students who have been with Great Oaks from the start, and we certainly want to avoid that and provide additional space for them,” O'Neil said.
The Minnesota Department of Education does not allow charter schools to operate a multi-site school.
“The site plan is the only financially viable option for a number of reasons, and this site is constrained, and we would love to have more space for the school,” O'Neil said.
“The cost of a new build of equivalent space is about three times the cost of renovating an existing building,” O'Neil said of moving into the retail spaces adjacent to the school.
O'Neil, a professional structural engineer, said there is zero possibility of Great Oaks expanding vertically. The building would need to be torn down to its foundation. He said it could not expand to the north on the green space because of flood plain and grading issues.
That left the school with an option to expand into the existing retail spaces.
“We cannot change the fact that there will be displacement in a year’s time, and that’s true,” McGlynn said.
If the school were to expand into the retail spaces, the businesses would need to close or relocate.
“We will bring a flourishing school and we will also bring an aesthetically pleasing campus; we will bring 800 students which is equivalent to 1,600 parents through this community every single week, every day,” McGlynn said. “We believe they will provide to the businesses that are here, and we believe that by investing in education in Farmington will dramatically change this community over the years, and when they graduate, they will bring untold promise and treasure to the school.”
McGlynn said the school’s board would discuss appeal options at a April 17 meeting because the appeal deadline with the city is Friday, April 21.
McGlynn said Great Oaks Academy will be submitting a second CUP application.
“We are paying close attention to what the city tells us and guidance,” McGlynn said. “We are optimistic that we can reach a compromise with the city.”
Retail spaces
Dorey said the four businesses in the strip mall – USA Nails, Weng’s Kitchen, Hale Nutrition and Verizon - have a mix of leases and some are month-to-month.
Commission Member Phil Windschitl asked if leases go with the sale of the property. Dorey said leases are assigned to the property buyer and that it is possible business owners could be asked to vacate within a month of the sale.
Commission Member LeeAnn Lehto asked Dorey what resources Wellington could offer business owners to relocate.
Dorey said the company does not own any other Farmington property and Apple Valley is its closet suburb with available retail space.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
