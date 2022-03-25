Farmington Muddy Bunny 5K race fundraiser takes off April 16 Mar 25, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Signup up to run 5K, youth half mile race The Farmington Muddy Bunny 5K race fundraiser will take off on Saturday, April 16, at Bethel's Rock Church, 6300 212th St. W., Farmington.This year all race profits will support Farmington Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, volunteer group that supports veterans and families.Last year's 5K Muddy Bunny 5K event raised $10,000 that was donated to the Rambling River Center senior center in Farmington. The Muddy Bunny signup can be found at https://www.muddybunny.org.The half mile Mini Race is designed for children five to 2 years old and starts at 8:45 a.m., and the 5K race open to any age begins at 9:30 a.m.The Muddy Bunny annual event was created to raise money for community projects. For more information, go to www.bethelsrock.org or connect on social media platforms for Bethel's Rock Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmington Muddy Bunny 5k Race Farmington Bethel's Rock Church Muddy Bunny 5k Farmington 5k Race Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Trader Joe's opens first south of the river store in Eagan No speed limits here: Training facility focuses on young athletes but open to all Expect traffic delays along Highway 3 in Farmington this week Nothing gets in Lightning’s way this time Nominations sought for a Dakota County Public Health Achievement Award E-editions Dakota County Tribune 9 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0
