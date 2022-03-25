Farmington Muddy Bunny 5K race fundraiser takes off April 16
Signup up to run 5K, youth half mile race 

The Farmington Muddy Bunny 5K race fundraiser will take off on Saturday, April 16, at Bethel's Rock Church, 6300 212th St. W., Farmington.

This year all race profits will support Farmington Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, volunteer group that supports veterans and families.

Last year's 5K Muddy Bunny 5K event raised $10,000 that was donated to the Rambling River Center senior center in Farmington. 

The Muddy Bunny signup can be found at https://www.muddybunny.org.

The half mile Mini Race is designed for children five to 2 years old and starts at 8:45 a.m., and the 5K race open to any age begins at 9:30 a.m.

The Muddy Bunny annual event was created to raise money for community projects. 

For more information, go to www.bethelsrock.org or connect on social media platforms for Bethel's Rock Church.

