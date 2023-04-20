The Farmington High Theater Department will entertain with “Little Shop of Horrors” as its spring play the next two weekends.
The shows are slated for 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, Saturday, April 22, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, inside the auditorium at Boeckman Middle School in Farmington.
The script tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop, who happens upon a strange plant he affectionately names “Audrey II” after his crush at the shop. Little does he know his strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful, rhythm and blues voice, a potty mouth and an unquenchable thirst for human blood. As Audrey II grows bigger and meaner, the carnivorous plant promises limitless fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he continues providing a fresh supply of blood. Just when it is too late, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s extra-terrestrial origins and his true drive for world-domination.
