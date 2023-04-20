Farmington High Theatre present Little Shop of Horrors

The Farmington High Theater Department will entertain with “Little Shop of Horrors” as its spring play the next two weekends. 

The shows are slated for 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, Saturday, April 22, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, inside the auditorium at Boeckman Middle School in Farmington. 

 Submitted image

Musical runs two weekends at

Boeckman Middle School 

Tags

Load comments