Farmington High ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
cast reflect on dark comedy
Farmington High School students in the “Little Shop of Horrors” musical say the production has been a growing experience, as they have learned life lessons performing in this dark comedy with two shows left this weekend at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 in the Boeckman Middle School auditorium.
The musical became a popular, cult classic movie and has been a Broadway hit for years. The book and song lyrics were written by playwright Howard Ashman and composed by Alan Menken.
The script unfolds as Seymour Krelborn, a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop, happens upon a strange plant he affectionately names “Audrey II” after the young woman he has a crush on. Little does he know his strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful, rhythm and blues voice with a potty mouth and an unquenchable thirst for human blood. Audrey II grows bigger and meaner and promises him limitless fame and fortune if he can continue providing a fresh supply of blood. Just when it seems too late, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s extraterrestrial origins and his true drive for world domination.
Senior Hailey Fernandes, 18, plays Audrey, a young woman who works in a flower shop who faces a challenging life. Fernandes, who has performed in all of the Farmington High musicals, has been active in community theater for 10 years. She sings soprano in three Farmington High choirs.
When asked about the play, Fernandes said "I love everything about it and the story and show that is so different because it teaches really good themes."
Fernandes said the cast has grown very close, as she appreciates their unity and connectivity.
Asked about her character, she said: “She is portrayed as dumb, but I don’t think she is. She has strengths despite her hard life. She has a lot of hidden strengths.”
Fernandes plans to study musical theater and work toward bachelor’s degree in fine arts from University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse next fall. Fernandes said her dream is to perform on a Broadway stage, but she will be happy to come back to the Twin Cities after college and build a career in local theater. “I love performing and couldn’t image myself doing anything else,” Fernandes said.
Junior Ronan Greuel, 16, plays Seymour Krelborn. He has been active in community theater and in school plays, musicals, and the One Act competitions. Greuel, a tenor bass, is a member of two school choirs and plays trumpet in the school band.
Greuel, who admits he had never seen the movie, said he was eager to audition for spring musical and then play this lead character. “He’s an awkward guy, and I can relate to him in how he cares very deeply about the people he cares about,” Greuel said.
This script offers audiences different ways to see world through its mature themes, such has “how far would you go to make money?” Greuel said. The musical will surely elicit laughter with its good humor, he said.
Still undecided on his college major, Greuel is contemplating studying music education and perhaps double majoring in theater.
School staff chose this musical in a departure from what it typically selects, according to Megan Dimich, vocal choir director. “We wanted to stretch the abilities of our students and allow them to explore deeper, darker themes. And we wanted to try a show with a smaller cast. I think they have really appreciated a big change from our norm. They love being able to get to work together and really learn about each other, on and off the stage,” Dimich said.
“This cast has worked so hard to step out of their comfort zone and explore characters very different from themselves in environments that are far from typical,” she said. “They also have a great understanding of the music and know how to sing together. It’s been a real treat to watch them take ownership of this show, right from the start,” Dimich said.
Director Sarah Stout said: “Through our work on this production, we first started by looking at the deeper truths of the story. At the heart of the story are these complex characters, the journey of the ones who are down on their luck, who yearn for success, who just want to belong and be loved no matter the cost, and those who give it their all even to be met with loss.”
Most musicals fall under the umbrella of happy-go-lucky, Stout said. The musical calls for the audience to grapple with dark truths of the world like jealousy, poverty, corruption, abuse, bribery and see Downtown Skid Row, and must consider whether they are willing to feed into the painful realities of the world or strive for somewhere that is green, Stout said.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at farmingtontigers.com/sports/2022/10/31/fall-play-tickets.aspx.
