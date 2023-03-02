Farmington High Cabaret showcases youths singing, dancing talents Mar 2, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Farmington High School youth singers showcased singing and dancing at the 10th Annual 2023 Cabaret show that entertained audiences Feb. 25, in the Recital Hall at the high school. Submitted photo Farmington High School youth singers showcased singing and dancing at the 10th Annual 2023 Cabaret show that entertained audiences Feb. 25, in the Recital Hall at the high school. Submitted photo Farmington High School youth singers showcased singing and dancing at the 10th Annual 2023 Cabaret show that entertained audiences Feb. 25, in the Recital Hall at the high school. Submitted photo Farmington High School youth singers showcase singing and dancing at the 10th Annual 2023 Cabaret show that entertained audiences Feb. 25, in the Recital Hall at the high school. Submitted photo Farmington High School youth singers showcased singing and dancing at the 10th Annual 2023 Cabaret show that entertained audiences Feb. 25, in the Recital Hall at the high school. Submitted photo Farmington High School youth singers showcased singing and dancing at the 10th Annual 2023 Cabaret show that entertained audiences Feb. 25, in the Recital Hall at the high school. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FHS Cabaret celebrates 10 years Farmington High School youth singers showcased singing and dancing at the 10th Annual 2023 Cabaret show that entertained audiences Feb. 25, in the Recital Hall at the high school. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Cabaret Show At Farmington High Farmington High School Farmington High Cabaret Farmington High Music Department Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Eagan woman injured after exiting vehicle following crash on Highway 77 Dakota County Teacher of the Year candidate embraces her opportunity to share her story of education Farmington School Board split on conduct policy Eagan may adopt rental licensing ordinance Developer wants earlier opening time for Apple Valley coffee shop space E-editions Dakota County Tribune Feb 24, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Feb 24, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Feb 24, 2023 0
