Former Farmington High School Band student, Paige Weides, chose to “Pay it Forward” by gifting a trumpet to an elementary student who joined fifth-grade band this past summer. Farmington Area Public Schools welcomes the community to donate band instruments through its new initiative called “Replay.”
The Farmington Area School District is asking for band instrument donations for the “Replay” initiative.
In 2021, District 192 launched Replay, a program to provide used instruments to students, especially those whose families cannot afford instrument purchase or rental.
The program also accepts cash donations for cleaning and repair of donated band instruments.
To date the program has outfitted 84 students for the 2022-23 school year.
The school said that band can be an exciting and rewarding part of the public school experience, as band students perform in hundreds of school and community events throughout the year. About 1,000 students across the district take part in band programs, but not everyone who wants to play has the opportunity due to the high cost of band instruments.
The band is in need of donations to be able to continue to provide students opportunities. Instrument donations are being accepted at all Farmington Area Public Schools or any of the district main offices and leave your name, email address, and phone number so band leaders can send a “Thank You” note and donation receipt.
Monetary donations are accepted through the Farmington Tiger Band Booster organization. To make a cash donation, visit FarmingtonTigerBands.org and click on the “Replay” tab.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.