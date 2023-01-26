Farmington Public Schools looks for donated band instruments

Former Farmington High School Band student, Paige Weides, chose to “Pay it Forward” by gifting a trumpet to an elementary student who joined fifth-grade band this past summer. Farmington Area Public Schools welcomes the community to donate band instruments through its new initiative called “Replay.”

 Submitted photo

The Farmington Area School District is asking for band instrument donations for the “Replay” initiative.

In 2021, District 192 launched Replay, a program to provide used instruments to students, especially those whose families cannot afford instrument purchase or rental.

