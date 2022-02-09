Council to outline administrator search
Farmington City Administrator David McKnight resigned Monday, Feb. 7, and will soon become the new director of enterprise finance and information services for Dakota County.
“I have enjoyed my 10-plus years as the Farmington city administrator, but it is time for someone else to lead the organization and continue to prepare Farmington for a great future,” McKnight said in a press release on Tuesday morning.
Surprise resignation
McKnight submitted his resignation to Mayor Joshua Hoyt on Monday, after the regular council meeting. He submitted a one-month notice and informed city staff of his career change Tuesday morning. His last day at Farmington city hall will be Friday, March 11.
In an interview, Hoyt said he was surprised by McKnight’s resignation.
“We thank David for his dedication and years of service to the city of Farmington, its residents, employees, current elected officials and past. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Hoyt said.
Nick Lien, the newest City Council member, said: “Dave has been around a long time and I thank him for all of his years with the city, and with every change comes an opportunity of some form, and we owe it to the residents to make sure we, as a council, look at what the positives that are possible with those opportunities,” Lien said. “We can flush out what those positives are over the next few weeks.”
Hometown city leader
As a native and resident of Farmington, McKnight learned to navigate the rewards and challenges of leading a city when he built relationships with older generations and many past city leaders.
For four years, McKnight served on the Farmington City Council. He ran for mayor against former Mayor Todd Larson because he said he wanted to make a positive difference in his hometown and use his government management knowledge to move Farmington toward progress. During his tenure, he witnessed the city grow with neighborhoods that sprouted up in former farm fields.
McKnight was hired as city administrator in 2011. Before that, he worked as the city administrator for Mendota Heights.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said: “As a resident and former council member, David has brought a unique perspective to his role as city administrator – he has overseen significant residential growth throughout the city, and has hired some of our top talent.”
“David is an engaged community member, and he is passionate about seeing Farmington succeed in every way possible,” Bernhjelm said. “I appreciate David’s service to the city of Farmington. I wish him all the best in his newest endeavor.”
Farmington City Council Member Katie Porter said: “I was disappointed to hear of David’s resignation. I have enjoyed working with and learning from him as a new council member over the last year, and I wish him well in all of his future endeavors.”
Council Member Steve Wilson said: “I am very appreciative of David’s service to the city – he has provided steady, and consistent leadership during his tenure. I wish him success in his new role with Dakota County.”
Pandemic positivity
During the COVID-19 pandemic, McKnight called on his leadership experience during uncertain times that needed quick decision making in constantly changing realities, he reported in a city publication.
McKnight dealt with issues such as making sure protocols were in place to keep police and fire staff safe, meeting the needs of local residents and small businesses as they navigated mask mandates and tough financial times.
In a fall 2020 column in the city’s “Farmington Currents,” McKnight wrote “I have served as local government administrator for 25 years in three counties and two cities, and without a doubt, 2020 has been the most unique of my career.”
McKnight wrote how the pandemic tested everyone.
“This seems like a lifetime ago, but it also reminded me of why we form partnerships and build relationships in our careers,” McKnight said. “The assistance I have received as an administrator from leaders like Superintendent (Jason) Berg, the other city administrators in Dakota County, business owners in Farmington, and more was a blessing and truly appreciated. It helped us address the issues that we need to deal with the past few months.”
He said of the city staff members: “You served your community well, made me proud and helped those in need when they needed it most. You showed your true character in a difficult situation. For that we are still in your debt. We are still experiencing one of those unforgettable times in our lives and we can get through it easier if we work together and as one community.”
Seeking a smooth transition
The City Council will convene next week in a special meeting to address how to outline a process to fill the city administrator role, Hoyt said.
The council plans to work with Lynn Gorski, assistant city administrator, to ensure a smooth transition, Hoyt said.
The council may need to look at the administrator’s job description and duties since Farmington has an assistant city administrator, Hoyt said.
Hoyt said: “David has been the administrator for more than 10 years and we are not in a hurry, we need to get everything pulled together and go through a process to correctly hire, because the city administrator is the most critical role.”
