Farmington band director honored as Schmitt Music Educator of the Year

Farmington High Band director of bands Erin Holmes struck a high note when she was honored with the Schmitt Music Educator of the Year award.
“It always absolutely humbles me, and I never feel like it is just about me, but I am honored to get the recognition and I am always shocked,” Holmes said.
The award, established by Schmitt Music and Schmitt Director Center, is an effort to recognize the work of outstanding school music educators in the Midwest and find “the best of the best.”
“Music has always been my home base, a place where I have felt accepted, challenged and accountable,” said Holmes, who has taught music for 22 years. “I am better because of everybody around me who have pushed me to do better.”
Notified Feb. 15 while attending the Minnesota Music Educators Association mid-winter clinic, Holmes was delighted and humbled.
“It’s still a surprise to me because I want to get better every single day, and I never want to stop working hard and I want to rise up to the students’ needs and push them to push themselves.”
Holmes admits she expects a lot out of herself. She said she could never achieve excellence as a band director without support from fellow music directors, students, staff, and other high school colleagues.
“Especially last year, it felt like being a brand new teacher again,” Holmes said, referring to virtual teaching and learning.
“This year felt somewhat more normal in Farmington because we were able to be together and attend events and have rehearsals every single day,” Holmes said.
Teaching music does not feel like work to her.
“I never take for granted what I do despite how busy it gets – I love to share music and watch the kids grow through the process,” she said.
Holmes will be formally honored with the award at a reception at 7 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the Farmington High recital hall.
She has taught in Farmington Public Schools for the past 22 years and has directed bands at Farmington High for the past 12. Before that, she taught middle school music classes in the district.
“I absolutely love what I do, and I feel like when it is a cannot-give-up-anything passion, and a mindset about the determination to go after it and accomplish it, and there is work to make things happen that are not all about the awards,” Holmes said.
When she was in the second grade, Holmes began singing in her church choir. She started playing piano when she was in third grade, and the saxophone in fifth grade.
“I was, I believe, a shy kid and I just had some sort of connection with music and it was part of my identity,” Holmes said.
During her first saxophone lesson, Holmes said she did not make a sound with her instrument even though she desperately wanted to play with power and zest.
“It was so sad and I can still remember the smell of opening the case, and I was so excited and let down,” Holmes said. That day after school she was filled with determination that she would not allow this setback to stop her from playing the instrument.
“I put the instrument together and put my lips together and made this really gross sound, and that made me so happy and I never stopped playing,” Holmes said.
Being “called” to become a music teacher has been fulfilled her.
“I get to go to school each day and be influenced by some of the greatest humans on this planet and I am grateful for being able to get better every day.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
