Farmington American Legion Auxiliary hosts bake sale fundraiser Oct 13, 2022

The Farmington American Legion Auxiliary Unit 189 will host a fundraising Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Farmington VFW, 421 Third St., Farmington.

Proceeds will fund veterans' needs.

This fundraiser will be in conjunction with a craft show.
