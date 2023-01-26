The Eagan family of Bryce Borca who has been missing since Oct. 30, 2022, is offering a $30,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts, according to the Eagan Police Department.
Borca, 23, disappeared in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, while attempting to walk home after a night out with friends. His last known location was in Fort Snelling State Park at the end of Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan.
The family has worked closely with the Eagan Police Department to pursue all possible leads and resources in the search for Borca.
The efforts have included hundreds of volunteers, multiple state and federal agencies, professional search teams, canine teams, drones, and water sonar equipment that has covered more than 1,000 acres of land and water in Fort Snelling Park and surrounding areas.
Eagan police said that tips and leads, including surveillance videos from the community and businesses in the area, have been received and followed up on, and despite these efforts, Borca has yet to be found.
The family states: “We are devastated by Bryce’s disappearance and miss him every minute of every day. We hope this reward will encourage anyone with information leading directly to Bryce’s whereabouts to come forward and contact the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5706.
“We are forever grateful to the law enforcement agencies, search volunteers, friends and family for their love and support as we continue the search for our beloved son.”
