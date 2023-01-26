Bryce Borca missing since Oct. 30, 2022

The Eagan family of Bryce Borca who has been missing since Oct. 30, 2022, is offering a $30,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts, according to the Eagan Police Department.

 Submitted photo

Borca, 23, disappeared in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, while attempting to walk home after a night out with friends. His last known location was in Fort Snelling State Park at the end of Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan.

