Year also brings new principals, many student, staff honors
The future of facilities needs in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 has kept administrators busy throughout 2022.
It’s a theme that will continue into 2023 as the School Board prepares to hear final recommendations this month.
During 2022, the district also saw new principals arrive at multiple schools and took another step toward normalcy after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as mask-wearing was made optional.
Here’s a summary of some District 196 news from 2022.
Mask-wearing made optional
The School Board voted 6-1 during a special March 1 meeting to approve changes to the district’s COVID-19 operational plan that followed new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for masks in K-12 and early education settings.
Under the amendments face masks became optional in school buildings and on buses, though the district said it will support people who choose to continue wearing face coverings. People who were returning from isolation were recommended to wear a mask but were not required to do so, according to the district.
Contracts approved
The School Board approved contracts with multiple unions including Principals Association of Rosemount, Building Engineers Association of Independent School District 196, Minnesota Teamsters Public and Law Enforcement Employees Union local 320 and School Service Employees SEIU Local 284.
The negotiations with SEIU Local 284 ended up going into mediation in late March after the union and the district could not initially reach an agreement about the compensation for transportation employees. The union’s members and the School Board later approved a new contract in May.
Adjustments in compensation and benefits were also approved for multiple employee groups including non-union administrators, special staff, assistant administrators and deans, non-licensed specialists and directors.
Facilities recommendations come
A facilities and equipment steering committee, which includes department heads, principals and representatives of Wold Architects, began meeting in June 2021 and was charged with future facilities planning. The group delved into enrollment; capacity issues; elementary, secondary, special education, food service and community education needs and possible facility options.
District 196 officials expect to have a final recommendation on future facilities needs and planning for the School Board at the Jan. 9 meeting.
The proposed preliminary recommendation previously presented to the School Board and broader community has focused on three main categories – growth; a consistent experience for students across schools; and safety, security and supervision. The district sought public feedback through three in-person meetings and through an online form.
District officials have said the pressure for more space is the greatest in the southeast area of the district. New residential developments are continuing in Rosemount, southern Apple Valley and northern Lakeville. Rosemount High School, Rosemount Middle School and Scott Highlands Middle School all need more space. The campus that houses Rosemount Elementary, Rosemount Middle and Rosemount High is at capacity and is no longer expandable.
The committee broke down the facility plans related to growth into a “current phase,” “future phase” and “long-term/potential phase.” The committee aimed to look at planning beyond eight to 10 years in the future.
For the current phase, the committee’s preliminary recommendation includes building a new 20th elementary school, likely on land the district already owns at Akron Avenue and Bonaire Path in Rosemount. The recommendation also includes building a new Rosemount Middle School building at a site to be determined, a science addition onto Scott Highlands Middle School and an addition onto the existing Rosemount High School. The existing Rosemount Middle School building would be repurposed for another use.
To address a consistent school experience, the committee’s recommendation includes
- adding science labs at middle schools including Scott Highlands and Dakota Hills, and Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview high schools;
- a potential addition on to Dakota Ridge School;
- renovating Transition Plus;
- creating more multi-purpose learning areas in schools
- and improving performance spaces in schools.
The district has outlined multiple needs related to safety and security, including replacing security camera systems and adding cameras; site safety improvements at selected buildings; increased lighting at secondary school sites; and remodeling some restrooms for supervision and access.
District officials have said a potential bond referendum amount to complete all of the preliminary planned first phase projects could total $374 million. A recent community survey indicated $10 per month was the median figure for the amount of a tax increase taxpayers would tolerate.
Enrollment not on pace with projected growth
District 196’s Oct. 3 enrollment count indicated the total enrollment remained relatively flat when compared to the previous year. Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts told the School Board Oct. 10, that the total enrollment in all schools and programs sits at 29,047, a decrease of 39 students from 2021. For budgeting purposes, the district had expected total enrollment to be at 29,071 students. Stotts said the district will revise its budget to reflect the 24 fewer students.
Stotts said the district was still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district believes not all of the students who are eligible to return to the district have returned.
Stotts noted that in the last 10 years the district consistently gains about 1,000 students who open enroll from other districts. The district had projected that enrollment would increase by about 3,000 students in the next eight to 10 years, but current enrollment is not on pace with that expected growth, Stotts said.
Stotts said kindergarten enrollments came in “pretty significantly” under what the district anticipated. The kindergarten class sizes usually run between 2,000 and 2,500 students and this year’s incoming kindergarten class was about 1,800 students.
Leadership changes and new hires
Multiple schools saw changes in leadership and there were other new hires in 2022. Two new School Board members also began their terms.
Rob Nelson became the next principal of Diamond Path Elementary School of International Studies. He replaced Leah Hack, who was hired to be the next principal at Pinewood Community Elementary School. Hack became Pinewood’s principal after the retirement of previous Principal Crisfor Town.
Tony Washington was hired as the next principal of Red Pine Elementary School to replace Drew Goeldner, who was hired to be the new principal at Greenleaf Elementary School. Goeldner became Greenleaf’s principal to replace Michelle deKam Palmieri, who left to pursue other opportunities.
Melissa Griffin was hired as the next principal of Northview Elementary School to replace Kerri Town, who retired at the end of the previous school year.
Stacey Buchwald was promoted from interim principal to principal of Valley Middle School of STEM in Apple Valley. Buchwald had served as interim principal since the previous year, filling in for former Valley Middle Principal Dave McKeag, who was on leave until announcing his retirement earlier in August 2022.
Reshard Saulter has been hired as the next District 196 school safety and climate coordinator after the previous coordinator, Mary Thompson retired. Sarah Otte-Phillips was hired as a District 196 special education coordinator. Allyson Garin was hired as the communications coordinator to fill a vacant position.
Three School Board members were sworn in at the Jan. 10, 2022 meeting. Elected in 2021, Sakawdin Mohamed and Bianca Virnig are new members on the board, replacing Craig Angrimson and Mike Roseen. Art Coulson is serving his fourth term. Their four-year terms run from January 2022 to January 2026.
Notable school achievements
District 196 staff and students received numerous honors or awards during the year. Here’s a sampling of some of those honors.
Eagan High School speech and debate coach Chris McDonald was one of 13 members of the Class of 2022 to be inducted into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame during a ceremony April 24 at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest. McDonald started coaching speech and debate at Eagan in 2002. He implemented a no-cut policy that gives all students the opportunity to participate if they want, even when team sizes approach 100. McDonald was also named a winner of the Diamond Coach Award from the National Speech and Debate Association for the fifth time.
The Rosemount High School marching band was selected to perform in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California on Jan. 2, 2023. Rosemount is the first high school to be selected to perform for a second time at the parade that typically has a television viewing audience of 47 million in the U.S. and more than 300 million in over 220 countries worldwide. The Marching Irish also made the cut in a more rigorous selection process than usual. Because the international bands who were selected for 2022 were carried over to 2023 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, there were fewer spots available for high school bands.
The Eastview High School dance team won the Class 3A High Kick dance team title at Target Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, and the Jazz dance title on Feb. 18. The school has won both titles in a season six times since 2014, and the school has garnered three High Kick championships in a row and 14 overall, according to the Star Tribune.
The District 196 Icettes figure skating team placed third in the Ice Sports Industry Winter Classic national competition Feb. 18-20 in San Jose, California. Ten skaters competed in 44 individual and team events, and scored 231.5 points. The team placed third out of 19 teams. The Icettes are a team open to anyone in District 196 in seventh through 12th grade.
Two District 196 students finished first and second in the nation in humorous interpretation. Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview high schools all earned top team honors at this year’s National Speech and Debate Association National Tournament June 12-17 in Louisville, Kentucky. The last two national tournaments were held online. Apple Valley sophomore Mfaz Mohamed Ali was named national champion in humorous interpretation and James Eiden of Eagan was runner-up. For team honors, Apple Valley and Eagan were two of the 10 Schools of Outstanding Distinction in Speech and Debate based on the number of rounds of competition their students completed during the year. Eastview was one of 20 Speech Schools of Excellence based on rounds of speech competition completed.
Apple Valley High School Choirs led by Director Joel Beyer will take the stage at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in April under the baton of Maestra D’Walla Simmons-Burke. The singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. They will also spend nine to 10 hours in rehearsal as well as touring New York City. They will be performing at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
