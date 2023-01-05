all cedar park trees 4 web.jpg
Cedar Park Elementary students in Apple Valley spent the day planting trees on the school grounds, Friday, May 13. The school has a one-acre DNR school forest, which serves as an outdoor classroom.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Year also brings new principals, many student, staff honors

The future of facilities needs in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 has kept administrators busy throughout 2022.

all ses grad 1 web.jpg
District 196 School Board Member Bianca Virnig takes a selfie with a graduate just before the start of the School of Environmental Studies graduation commencement ceremony on June 2 at the Minnesota Zoo amphitheater.
av valley career fair 3 web.jpg
Valley Middle School in Apple Valley hosted a career fair for its approximately 380 seventh-graders on Friday, Feb. 18. More than 20 companies representing multiple fields including medical, aviation, law enforcement, hospitality, education, recreation, engineering and communications came to the school to answer student questions about different jobs.
av westview elementary 1st day web.jpg
Westview Elementary School staff in Apple Valley welcomed students during the first day of school for Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 students in first through fifth grades on Sept. 6.
rm marching band 1 web.jpg

The Rosemount High School Marching Band debuted its 2022 field show “The Rose” on Sept. 10 at the Eastview Marching Band Festival and took first in Class 3A. The band also received awards for outstanding solo and winds section.

