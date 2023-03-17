Business offers focused facials
Apple Valley will soon be getting a new business focused on providing facials.
Face Foundrie will be opening in part of the building that formerly housed the Apple Valley Pizza Ranch at 15662 Pilot Knob Road, Unit 110.
Apple Valley’s location will be the second Face Foundrie to be operated and owned by Plymouth resident Genna Bohlman. She opened her Wayzata location in October 2021 and the Apple Valley location is scheduled to open in May. She’s also looking forward to building a third location in Blaine later this year, she said.
“It’s such an exciting time in Apple Valley. Within the city limits, as well as in surrounding suburbs, there is a tremendous amount of residential and commercial growth, and not enough self-care services available,” she said. “I’m excited to introduce our services to this bustling community.”
Bohlman said she previously worked at Target for 16 years in a variety of roles including inventory management, merchandising, operations and strategy. She reached a point in her career and personal life where she was looking to transition into the small business sector so she could be more connected with customers, team members, and the local community.
Her association with Face Foundrie began as a client.
“I have struggled with acne my entire life, and started getting monthly facials at the North Loop Minneapolis, and Maple Grove locations. I fell in love with the service, experience, education, and improvement I was seeing in my skin,” she said. “When the company announced the franchising model, I was the first to inquire. After meeting with the CEO and corporate team, I knew it was the right place for me because our vision and values were aligned.”
Face Foundrie is an all-inclusive focused facial bar, offering 20- and 40-minute focused facials that target a wide variety of skin concerns or provide an escape from a hectic day, Bohlman said.
“We also offer a variety of brow and lash services – truly all things face. Our model is designed to fit into anyone’s hectic lifestyle, with easy online booking, and same-day appointments often available,” she said. “We believe that everyone should have access to high quality skincare, so our prices are the best in the market. Lastly, but most importantly, our team is extensively trained, and amazing customer service is at the heart of everything we do.”
Face Foundrie was founded in 2019 by Michele Henry. Now there are more than 20 locations in multiple states and several more that are “coming soon,” according to the company’s website.
Bohlman said she anticipates the Apple Valley location will hire 10 to 15 employees to start. There are openings for advanced practice estheticians and front desk receptionists.
The Apple Valley location will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. People can get updates on Instagram or by joining an email list at www.facefoundrie.com/location/apple-valley/ or emailing applevalley@facefoundrie.com.
Learn more about Face Foundrie at www.facefoundrie.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.