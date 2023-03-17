av face foundrie 2 web.jpg

Genna Bohlman, of Plymouth, opened her first Face Foundrie location in Wayzata in 2021. She plans to open her second location in Apple Valley in May.

 Photo by Matt Lien

Business offers focused facials

Apple Valley will soon be getting a new business focused on providing facials.

av face foundrie 1 web.jpg

Genna Bohlman, of Plymouth, plans to open Face Foundrie in Apple Valley in May. She also owns a location in Wayzata and is building a third location in Blaine later this year.

