Voters chose Erin Maye Quade to serve Senate District 56 during the Nov. 8 general election.
Maye Quade, the DFL-endorsed candidate from Apple Valley and a former state representative, received 22,281 votes (56.66%) while her opponent, Jim Bean, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Rosemount received 17,008 (43.25%), according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
After redistricting earlier this year, District 57 will be replaced with Senate District 56 in 2023. Senate District 56 will have roughly the same boundaries as the current Senate District 57. It will continue to include the cities of Apple Valley and Rosemount, though the new boundary takes in a small portion of southeast Eagan and drops an eastern portion of Rosemount that was added to the new Senate District 58.
Maye Quade will replace retiring Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley.
“Thank you Senate District 56! I am so grateful for your support and look forward to representing you in the Minnesota Senate,” Maye Quade said in a post on her Facebook page. “This campaign has brought together neighbors from across our district in support of our shared values. Together we will fight to protect the right to safe and legal abortion, for high quality public education, and for an economy that works for all of us.”
In a different Nov. 8 Facebook post, Maye Quade said her campaign knocked on more than 15,000 doors this year. The campaign connected with teachers, parents, business owners, new residents, veterans, young people and seniors. She added she wants to enact their shared values and build a state where every person can thrive.
“Election Day isn’t the end, it’s the beginning. As your next state senator I want to hear from you, to build relationships with you, and work together to tackle our toughest issues,” she said.
