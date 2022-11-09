av voting 1 web.jpg

Apple Valley Head Election Judge Monica Nolte-Reed hands a ballot to a voter at the Apple Valley Municipal Center on Nov. 8.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Voters chose Erin Maye Quade to serve Senate District 56 during the Nov. 8 general election.

SD 56 Erin Maye Quade web.jpg

Erin Maye Quade

Maye Quade, the DFL-endorsed candidate from Apple Valley and a former state representative, received 22,281 votes (56.66%) while her opponent, Jim Bean, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Rosemount received 17,008 (43.25%), according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.

