A local Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party endorsement convention recently made national headlines after a state Senate candidate left the convention because she was in labor.
Video of Senate District 56 candidate and Apple Valley resident Erin Maye Quade’s speech at the April 23 convention has circulated the internet and drawn questions about why the endorsing convention wasn’t delayed or suspended. Maye Quade is a former state representative.
Maye Quade later gave birth to a daughter, Harriet, at 2:20 a.m. April 24, according to a social media post from her wife, Alyse Maye Quade.
The party endorsed Justin Emmerich, of Apple Valley, along with Robert Bierman for House District 56A and John Huot for House District 56B.
Emmerich said he’s excited to have the endorsement.
“I am honored and excited to have the endorsement of the delegates. Everyone who participated that day – even those who didn’t support me – did so because we believe participation at every level of the political process makes our party stronger,” he said.
“Grassroots politics is a beautiful thing. For four months, I worked hard calling delegates and door-knocking, in addition to holding weekly coffee hours. That early work helped create a high level of engagement in this year’s process, and it showed going into the day.”
It’s unknown whether Maye Quade will run in a primary election. Her campaign manager Mitchell Walstad said in an email to the newspaper that she has not made a decision about it yet.
In the meantime, Maye Quade and her daughter are home from the hospital, Walstad said.
“Hattie was being monitored for jaundice, and Erin had preeclampsia after coming home for the first time. Everyone is healthy and happy now, and Hattie is getting lots of forehead kisses,” he said. “And the moms are getting significantly less sleep than they’re used to.”
The convention continued
Walstad said they are frustrated the endorsement process was allowed to move forward.
“We struggle to see how the same decisions would have been made if someone had experienced a different medical emergency like a heart attack, seizure, or something similar,” he said.
Bill Middlecamp, Senate District 56 DFL party vice chair, said both candidates met with the convention chair during the preparation time at the convention site and Maye Quade was asked what accommodations were needed because of her condition.
“She asked for the agenda to be changed to conduct the endorsement process first. The convention chair said that could be moved as early as after the rules were adopted and after a brief statement about waiting to vote on resolutions,” he said. “Justin agreed with the change. Erin chose that option. Erin did not request a suspension of the endorsement.”
According to Middlecamp, the convention chair also asked Maye Quade if she wanted to have a surrogate stand in for her during the convention, but she chose not to use a surrogate.
Walstad said after the first round of balloting at the convention, Maye Quade asked Emmerich if he would consider suspending the endorsing process and move to a primary, but Emmerich did not agree to it.
“Shortly after she told convention leadership she would be withdrawing and leaving because she couldn’t stay any longer,” he said.
Emmerich said he was not aware of Maye Quade’s intent to withdraw until she addressed the convention. After he was told he was leading 55% to 44%, Maye Quade approached him with the request to suspend the endorsement and go to a primary.
“I responded by saying I would like to speak with my campaign floor manager and get back to her. She said that was fine,” he said. “However, before I could get back to her, she made the decision to withdraw during the collection of the second ballot. I wasn’t aware of her decision before it was announced to the delegates.”
When asked if they believed the convention should have been delayed or more accommodations provided to Maye Quade, Walstad said many people in the room could have spoken up and asked for the endorsing process to be delayed.
“At the end of the day, the only ones to make such a suggestion were delegates on the floor, and they weren’t recognized when they did so. Looking back, we absolutely think the process should have been delayed,” he said.
Emmerich said he agreed to all accommodations proposed by Maye Quade and her team. Neither he or any member of his campaign team were asked to postpone the convention another day at any time before or during the convention.
“I did not consider proposing a delay because I did not presume to know what was best for Erin; considering she, her wife, her family and her campaign team were in attendance. If asked, I would have readily agreed to a postponement,” he said.
Middlecamp said the convention is run by the convention chair, not the operating unit chair. The chair was not from Senate District 56, but he has “extensive” experience in chairing conventions. He noted the operating unit chair and vice chair are also constrained to be neutral through the endorsement process.
Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin, said in a statement the Senate District 56 leadership team followed the party’s rules and procedures “to ensure a fair, transparent and open endorsement process.”
Walstad said the process needs changes to accommodate emergencies.
“It’s not right to have the pressure of attending a convention on anyone who is experiencing an emergency of any kind. We as a party need to make this clear and prioritize the needs of people,” he said.
The party’s rules, as written, did not anticipate a situation involving candidates having to withdraw from the race due to a medical emergency, Martin said.
“As a result, I plan to propose a bylaw change to the DFL Constitutions so it’s easier to postpone a convention if a candidate experiences a medical emergency in the future,” he said. “While we had two great candidates seeking our party endorsement in SD 56, Justin Emmerich led on the first ballot and ultimately was endorsed by the delegates at the convention. Our party honors the voices of the delegates to the SD 56 DFL convention who overwhelmingly endorsed Justin Emmerich and look forward to working with him to keep this critical must-win seat in DFL hands.”
Emmerich said his focus is to spend the months until Election Day to earn the support of Apple Valley, Rosemount and Eagan residents.
“There are too many urgent issues facing us – making sure District 196 schools have what they need to help our students succeed, tackling the rising costs that are stressing family budgets to the breaking point, and finding ways to keep our local economy strong,” he said. “That’s why I entered the race in the first place, and it’s what matters to the voters I meet.”
