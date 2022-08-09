Will face Republican Jim Bean in November
Erin Maye Quade said this summer has been both rewarding and challenging after beating Democratic-Farmer-Labor-endorsed Senate District 56 candidate Justin Emmerich in the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election.
Maye Quade, an Apple Valley resident, received 4,101 votes (64.61%) while Emmerich, also of Apple Valley, finished with 2,246 votes (35.39%), according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results.
She will face Republican candidate Jim Bean, of Rosemount, in November. Senate District 56 includes Apple Valley, Rosemount and part of Eagan.
“We know that the vision that we have for this state and for this community really resonated with folks and people are really hungry for proven leaders who can deliver results to our community,” Maye Quade said Aug. 9. “We’re really excited about our vision and the broad coalition that we put together.”
Emmerich could not immediately be reached for comment Aug. 9.
The Senate District 56 race gained national attention after Maye Quade left a local DFL party endorsement convention in April because she was in labor. She later gave birth to a daughter, Harriet. Video of Maye Quade’s speech during the convention circulated the internet and drew questions about why the endorsing convention wasn’t delayed or suspended. She lost the DFL endorsement to Emmerich.
Maye Quade’s campaign said in a news release they knocked on over 10,000 doors and had 3,000 conversations with district voters. Maye Quade said Aug. 9 she started door knocking about a month after she was discharged from the hospital with postpartum preeclampsia. She’s had to juggle door knocking, talking to voters and fundraising around nursing and being a mother to a new baby, she added.
“This has been the work of an entire team and an entire community and not just one person,” she said.
Protecting reproductive rights, tackling gun violence, putting children and families first, climate change, lowering the cost of goods and services and fully funding schools were some of the issues Maye Quade said she’s heard about the most from voters. She noted fully funding public schools and reproductive rights were some of the issues her campaign planned to focus going into the general election.
Maye Quade said she plans to continue her campaign strategy moving forward which include face-to-face meetings with voters and value-based conversations.
“We’re really proud of our ... showing and we’re looking forward to winning in November.
