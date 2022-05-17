Will run against DFL-endorsed candidate Justin Emmerich
A state Senate candidate who withdrew from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party endorsement convention in April because she was in labor has decided to run in the primary election.
Erin Maye Quade, an Apple Valley resident, said in a May 16 social media post her campaign for the Senate District 56 seat will continue to the August primary and run against DFL party-endorsed candidate and Apple Valley resident Justin Emmerich. Senate District 56 includes Apple Valley, Rosemount and part of Eagan.
After Maye Quade withdrew from the April 23 convention, she gave birth to a daughter, Harriet on April 24. Maye Quade’s experience made national headlines and drew questions about why the endorsing convention wasn’t delayed or suspended. Maye Quade is a former state representative.
She said last month’s situation was one she could not have imagined. In the following weeks she has received an “incredible amount of support from community members – both in our district and across the nation.”
“Birth is unpredictable, but my experience wasn’t unique. It was emblematic of the larger battle we are fighting to build a world where reproductive health is prioritized and Black women’s health is taken seriously,” she said. “Where we don’t accept ‘business as usual’ and instead advocate to change systems when they aren’t serving Minnesotans. I got into this race to continue the work I’ve always done: building a movement to improve people’s lives and tackle the root causes of our greatest challenges.”
Maye Quade said the recently leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court decision which would overturn Roe v. Wade is too important of a moment and proven leaders are needed who know how to navigate the legislature and “ensure we do better.”
“As a leader in the largest multi-racial coalition of reproductive health, rights, and justice activists in Minnesota, I’m ready to fight, ready to lead, and ready to win,” she said.
