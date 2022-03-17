ERIK'S is excited to announce the relocation of our Eagan shop.
The new ERIK'S store is slated to open its doors on Saturday, March 19, in the new address at 1555 Cliff Rd., in Thomas Lake Center.
This is the former Bonfire Grill restaurant located on Cliff Road, a mile from the Lebanon Hills Mountain Bike trailhead.
"We are very excited for our new location and the convenience it will provide to cyclists in the area - mountain bikers especially will love that we are located so close Lebanon Hills." said Erik Saltvold, owner and founder of ERIK'S Bike Board Ski.
"The new space is great! It has a huge selection of bikes and electric bikes. No matter your type of riding or skill level, you'll find the
gear you need." Saltvold added.
The store will sell an extensive selection of bikes, electric bikes, cycling gear and apparel, skateboards, longboards, and scooters.
For winter enthusiasts, the store will stock a good selection of snowboards, downhill skis, snowshoes, and winter apparel.
The store will offer an expert service department to repair and service bikes and electric bikes, skis, and snowboards.
ERIK'S was founded by Erik Saltvold in his parents’ barn in 1977 when he was only 13-years-old.
Today ERIK’S has grown into a collection of award-winning stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
ERIK’S is a recognized industry leader with a 45 plus years of operational excellence.
ERIK’S has been recognized as America’s Best Bike Shop and has won several Top Retailer and Gold Star Retailer awards from Bicycle Retailer and Industry News and local media.
ERIK’S offers the largest selection of bikes in the country.
"We have bikes for all levels of riders and all styles of riding. We partner with great bicycle brands such as Specialized, Aventon, Santa Cruz, Cervelo, Diamondback, Norco, and Haro to bring a fantastic selection of cycling products to riders," Saltvold said.
