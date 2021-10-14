The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District’s Oct. 1 enrollment count indicates the total enrollment increased by 78 students from last school year.
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts told the School Board Monday that the total enrollment and program for the 2021-22 school year sits at 29,086 as of Oct. 1, which is a 0.27% increase.
“The reason Oct. 1 enrollments are so important, is it is only a point in time but it gives us a good gauge as to what we think we’re going to see in enrollments throughout the course of the year. It’s also important for certain funding sources,” he said.
The total general education enrollment is 27,555, an increase of 89 students (0.32%) from the previous year.
A more detailed breakdown of the enrollment numbers indicates that:
• Elementary enrollment increased from 11,921 in 2020 to 11,968 in 2021;
• Middle school enrollment decreased from 6,567 in 2020 to 6,437 in 2021, and
• High school enrollment increased from 8,978 in 2020 to 9,150 in 2021.
Stotts noted that among elementary schools Rosemount Elementary and East Lake Elementary have seen the most growth.
“Others have actually went down a little bit, which is not all bad because that allows us to run other programs in our elementary schools that we wouldn’t necessarily have room for otherwise,” he said.
Stotts said the district’s elementary enrollment numbers are about 300 to 400 students below what had been projected for the current year by demographer Hazel Reinhardt. The numbers are on track for middle school enrollment. The district is seeing the largest amount of growth at the high school level.
According to the presentation, the 2021-22 district racial demographics for all students consist of 58.6% white students; 14.22% Black students; 10.9% Hispanic students; 8.18% Asian students; 7.61% multiracial students; 0.4% American Indian students and 0.09% Pacific Islander students.
Districtwide, 7.62% of students are English learners. Most of them are at the elementary level (12.09%), followed by high school (4.81%) and middle school (4.8%).
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
