13th annual fundraiser supports
Open Door Pantry in south metro
Organizers of the 2022 Empty Bowls fundraiser want to rally the community to show up and continue to fight hunger and support the Open Door Pantry in Eagan.
After the event was cancelled in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and then became a drive-thru in 2021, organizers are excited the event will be back in person with a new date and location.
The 13th annual Empty Bowls 2022 Open Door Pantry fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Faithful Shepherd Catholic School in Eagan. This year’s presenting sponsor is Genisys Credit Union.
Melissa Miller, development and communications manager for the nonprofit food pantry, said, “We’re revitalizing this event to rally our community around our mission: fighting local hunger through access to healthy food.”
Guests will be asked for a suggested $30 donation ($15 for children). They will enjoy a simple meal of soup and bread and can leave with a handcrafted ceramic bowl as a reminder of those who are hungry in the community.
Julie Schroeder, a veteran volunteer, is the owner of Color Me Mine art studio in Eagan, which has been open for 12 years.
“I wanted to be a part of it and offer a way to paint bowls, and we would donate to this fundraiser and instead of selling the bowls, we would give them away,” Schroeder said.
The meal fee covers the cost of the bowl materials, and she donates all the labor to sculpt and paint the 700 bowls that she makes all year for an event she says is dear to her heart.
“I opened this business in hopes to work heavily with the community because I love art and art therapy, and I figured I really wanted to work with the Open Door,” Schroeder said.
“I love what we have done, how it’s grown, and the leadership at the Open Door is amazing, and I love to see people get excited,” she added.
The event aims to connect with children and raise their understanding of hunger in their own communities.
“They can come and paint a bowl, and the bowl represents people who cannot eat, and I love to get kids involved in the giving,” said Schroeder.
Many families return to Empty Bowls each year, and others choose to donate online or give a check.
A total of 600 to 800 bowls are usually sold through the event.
Advance tickets are sold online at https://theopendoorpantry.org/empty-bowls.
To volunteer, donate food or make a financial gift to the Open Door Pantry, visit www.theopendoorpantry.org.
Miller will promote the event and spread the word on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin. She encourages veteran attendees to invite friends.
Local artists donate their time to sculpt and paint the bowls. Many restaurants donate food for the event.
Great Harvest Bread in Burnsville donates bread. Soup donors are Andiamo Italian Ristorante in Eagan, Jensen’s Supper Club in Eagan, Barley and Vine restaurant in Lakeville, Valley Natural Foods Co-Op in Burnsville, the Lost Spur restaurant in Eagan, and the Bourbon Butcher in Farmington, along with the Lakeville Brewery.
Miller said organizers are looking for a few more restaurants to donate to the event.
Hunger remains a problem in Dakota County, Miller said.
“We are still seeing a rise in need across Dakota County with things getting more expensive at the grocery store and things do not go as far to feed a family on a limited budget,” Miller said.
Open Door serves as a way for families to supplement their food needs and get through the month with healthy foods on the table.
“In the wake of the pandemic and in the wake of all the struggles of 2020, this event is a way to contribute to your community,” Miller said.
