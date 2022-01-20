The Eagan Frosty Festival aims to celebrate the beauty of a winter evening through a variety of outdoor activities like sledding and building snow people, and last year there was even a duck snow creature.
Try your talent at ice bowling or venture out on a flashlight story-walk hosted by Eagan’s Wescott Library.
The Eagan Frosty Festival aims to celebrate the beauty of a winter evening through a variety of outdoor activities like sledding and building snow people, and last year there was even a duck snow creature.
Try your talent at ice bowling or venture out on a flashlight story-walk hosted by Eagan’s Wescott Library.
Eagan’s Frosty Festival was founded as a community event to celebrate the outdoors and to highlight playing for fun in the winter.
The public is welcome to the second annual event slated to entertain from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Eagan Festival Grounds, 1501 Central Parkway that is near Eagan Community Center.
“We Minnesotans embrace all seasons,” said Tanya Mozingo, Eagan’s recreation program manager. “It’s part of who we’re and we wanted an event to celebrate that spirit!”
The festival event aims to celebrate the beauty of a winter evening through a variety of outdoor activities like sledding and building snow people, and last year there was even a duck snow creature.
Try your talent at ice bowling or venture out on a flashlight story-walk hosted by Eagan’s Wescott Library.
“We want people to dress warm, bring their sleds and tubes to see how far they can sail down the hills, encouraged by DJ music throughout the site,” said Mozingo. “We’ll also have hot cocoa, cookies, and unique photo opportunities.”
A MVTA bus will be parked on site to offer a special warming house for guests to take a break from the Minnesota cold.
This year the festival, hosted by Eagan Parks & Recreation, is sponsored by City & Country Credit Union and Metropolitan Pediatric Dental Associates.
Tickets run $5 per person and can be purchased at discovereagan.com or during the event outside Eagan Community Center.
• Trapp Farm Tubing Hill is also open for exciting outdoor fun. Visit cityofeagan.com/tubing to reserve a time.
• You can also skate inside at the Eagan Civic Arena during Open Skate times information is at eagancivicarena.com.
• Reservations are now open for the Sweetheart Dance for ages 3 through 12 along with their one special adult. Kids and their adult will enjoy dancing, a light meal, crafts, and special photo opportunities during a fancy-dress event. Reserve at cityofegan.com/sweetheart-dance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.