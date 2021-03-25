School to get six gaming systems
Maddie Johnson says she’s been playing video games most of her life, but she didn’t learn about esports until about three years ago.
Esports is the term used to describe competitive video gaming where human participants are playing against each other. Johnson, a senior at Eastview High School in Apple Valley, is part of the school’s new esports club, known as the EVHS Esports Lighting Team. She competes in Minecraft and Chess.
“I had discovered that Overwatch, my favorite game at the time, had an entire esports league dedicated to it and I began to watch and was instantly hooked. Up until that point, I didn’t know how competitive video games could be even though I’ve been playing them for most of my life,” she said.
So, when she and her teammates recently learned Eastview is one of 25 schools chosen to receive a new esports lab, she was immediately excited about the future opportunities the lab will provide for the team.
“It will allow the members to have access to high quality computers that they might not have access to or be able to afford. Hopefully this will also allow members to join that might not have been able to this season because they lacked proper equipment,” Johnson said. “I think that what we’ve done is create a space where students can bond and meet people over a common interest as well as giving them something to participate and compete in.”
Eastview is scheduled to get the new lab on April 30 through Generation Esports’ High School Esports League (HSEL). On March 3, the league announced the 25 schools chosen as part of its Build an Esports Lab campaign, sponsored by the Army National Guard, Asus and Intel. The new labs will feature six high-spec gaming systems, according to a news release.
Eastview is the only school in Minnesota that was chosen.
HSEL
The campaign kicked off in November 2020 with schools from across the country being invited to apply for the esports lab. Over 3,800 applications were submitted. Those applicants were narrowed with a detailed questionnaire, said Jason Kirby, president and chief operating officer of Generation Esports.
The campaign is not about “dumping a lab at a school” and “wishing them the best of luck,” Kirby said.
“This was about creating an experience that these kids could ... benefit from for many, many times,” he said.
According to Kirby, like traditional sports, esports help develop skills such as communication, discipline, create a sense of community and teamwork. It also helps foster STEM learning, working with computers and learning how they operate.
“We also support the schools and the teachers with curriculum to help them create a structure around the gaming fantasy sports program, to where it’s not just playing video games, but there’s actually like a structure to it,” he said adding that students become better digital citizens, learn social emotional skills and how to protect themselves online.
The HSEL currently has about a 100 high schools and middle schools signed up on the platform and about 125,000 students. There are over 10 different games students play in competitions, Kirby said.
Kirby said one complete computer gaming system can cost between $2,000 and $2,500. Once the lab is installed, the winning schools will be able to compete in the HSEL for an entire year at no cost so they can reinvest that money back into their program. The cost for schools to compete in the HSEL depends on the size of the school.
Eastview’s club
Eastview’s club started around December when students who had taken German with teacher Steve Sebald approached him about being an adviser for a new esports club. While Sebald said he didn’t know much about esports, he agreed to help and said he would learn more.
“I think it’s really good for these students to connect through these games, I think it gives them a chance to be leaders. I think it gives them a chance to work together as a team,” he said. “I think it gives them the chance to problem solve, in ways that maybe they wouldn’t be as engaged in different areas of their lives.”
Sophomore Emily Roe, one of the team’s captains, was one of the students who reached out to Sebald. She said professional video game players had always inspired her and she decided she wanted to do the same thing soon. Sebald helped her work with school administrators to get the club started.
“In the first week, we had about 20 students. After spreading the word around we began our first season with 60 members. We are currently competing in our second season with about 90 members and more are welcome to join,” she said.
Sophomore Sadie LaPlant, is a member of the team. She said she got into esports when she was introduced to Overwatch, a first-person shooter game, in 2019. She enjoys the game because or the diversity of the characters’ play styles.
When LaPlant heard about the idea to start a club from Roe, she supported it because it could bring in people who share that interest.
“From what I’ve seen and the feedback we have received from members, we’re doing really well. Lots of the members play very well. We even had lots of members make it to the finals of many different games,” she said.
Johnson said the quick growth of the team taught her to never underestimate how fast something that seems like a niche could grow.
“If you ever want to start something new, go for it. You never know what may happen, you may even win some gaming computers for your school,” she said.
Roe said the new esports lab is a great opportunity for the team and other students because it will make gaming accessible to everyone.
“I really hope kids join us who don’t have access to these games and computers at home,” she said. “I think it will make our team even closer in a literal way. Students can be in the same room when playing, get closer to each other as friends, and getting to know more people from different grades.”
Sebald said he and the club are talking to administrators about possibly transitioning the esports team from a club to a recognized activity.
Johnson said if the team were to become a recognized activity, it could get funds toward equipment and team items, but this would increase the price for members because the team would have to charge an additional fee.
“It would be a great opportunity for us to be an official activity. We’re holding off on that because many people can’t really afford an entrance fee along with paying to compete in an esports season,” LaPlant said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
