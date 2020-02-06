Nearly 60 participating at Black Hawk Middle School
Joe Noreen became interested in trying out Science Olympiad after seeing a video about it at school.
After just a couple months of being involved, the Black Hawk Middle School sixth-grader is hooked. He said it’s possible he will continue to participate in Science Olympiad through middle school and into high school.
“I think it’s really interesting. They have a lot of different options for different events you can do,” he said.
Last year, being in Science Olympiad would not have been an option for Noreen or other students at the Eagan middle school.
Noreen is one of nearly 60 Black Hawk students participating in the school’s inaugural season for two new Science Olympiad teams at Black Hawk.
Six captains from Eastview High School’s Science Olympiad program in Apple Valley helped launch Black Hawk’s two teams. They are also mentoring younger students who may one day take their place at the high school level.
“The most rewarding thing would be just being able to create a positive change in people’s lives,” said Pavan Guttipatti, one of the Eastview Science Olympiad captains.
The other captains who are mentoring the middle school students are Jamie Chen, Elena Ea, Odaya Gadiparthi, Yongwen Mei and Anushri Tiwari.
How it started
Science Olympiad is a competition where teams of students compete in over 20 events relating to different disciplines in science including biology, chemistry, engineering and physics. Some events involve taking written tests test, hands-on labs or building something for specific tasks.
According to Tiwari, starting a middle school Science Olympiad team was a goal of some of last year’s captains because they wanted to create more opportunities for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) for younger students. However, they had some constraints which prevented them from starting one up at that time.
“It was only me and two other people so managing time to get only three captains down (to another school) would have been hard. This year when we got five new captains along with me from last year, it seemed like more of an attainable goal to go out,” she said.
Guttipatti said they started reaching out to middle schools in the spring to gauge their interest. Black Hawk agreed to start a program after the captains met with administrators and teachers during the summer.
The Eastview captains then helped with recruiting students, forming the two teams and lending a hand to the middle school teachers who are coaching and volunteering the teams.
“They have been pivotal in starting our program,” said Amanda Schendel, sixth-grade science teacher and one of the Black Hawk coaches.
The captains believed, at most, 15 students would be interested in joining the first year. The response surprised them and the teachers, Guttipatti said.
“I was completely shocked by the amount of kids we had and the amount of demonstrated interest that there was in science at the middle school,” Guttipatti said.
Eastview Science Olympiad coach Karen Erickson was a resource for the high school students as they helped get Black Hawk’s program off the ground, Tiwari said. Erickson provided information about the administrative side of the activity.
“Throughout the season they’ve asked different questions about rules, sourcing supplies and some coaching ‘how to’s,” Erickson said. “It’s been amazing to see what they’ve done. I’m looking forward to going to their regional competition in February to see them in action. If you can’t tell, I am incredibly proud of this group of students and their giving back to the program and their middle school.”
Mentors
The captains work with the students during practices at Black Hawk on Mondays and Wednesdays for an hour after school. They described how they are learning to become mentors through their interactions with their younger peers.
“Leadership is not an easy quality to learn. I think being at the middle school but knowing not to be overbearing, that’s something that’s helped,” Gadiparthi said.
Chen said she’s noticed the students are always determined to learn about their events.
Ea said going into the program, they didn’t know what it would be like to work with the middle school students. They have found the students to be motivated, and they like to figure things out for themselves but will ask for help when needed.
“I’ve noticed this growth a lot over these past few months working with the team,” she said.
Mei said Science Olympiad is about community, something they’ve tried to stress to the younger students.
“As captains we strive to be resources for them. We try to put a big emphasis on community and being there for each other,” she said. “I think that is what keeps people staying in the STEM careers.”
Black Hawk Science Olympiad members said they appreciate having high school students to turn to when they get stuck.
“It’s really great. Whenever we ask a question, they always have the right answer because they have done this before. It really helps,” sixth-grader Bhavya Kanchibhotla said.
Sixth-grader Leo Gyolai said the high school students provide help but they don’t do the work for them.
“They want us to learn and develop how to do it,” he added.
Schendel said Black Hawk intends to continue the Science Olympiad program in future years and she hopes more high school students will continue to be mentors.
“I think the biggest thing from them is just learning what each event requires and where resources are to help us better,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
