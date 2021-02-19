Juniors start Student Astrophysics Society
Two Eastview High School students believe more of their peers who share their interest in astrophysics should have an easier way to connect.
Juniors Tarun Kota and Clinton Pan are the co-founders of the Student Astrophysics Society. The society is a virtual platform where students can connect with others who are interested in space.
“We started a society to increase student involvement in astrophysics and other space-related ventures. In our school, we felt as though there was not enough interest in astronomy or physics. By talking to other students online, we found that schools around the world don’t provide the resources to support students who are interested in astrophysics,” they said in an email.
Pan said the idea for the society came in March 2020 from their conversations about physics and astronomy and how others in their school did not have the same interests. They decided to make a society where they could connect with other people who had the same passion and give everyone a place to share that.
Kota said he got into astronomy because he and his family would go camping throughout Minnesota.
“Whenever we went camping, my family and I would try to spot as many constellations as we possibly could. Those experiences are what attracted me to learn more about astronomy and physics,” he said.
Pan’s interest in physics started at a young age.
“My earliest memory is from third grade when I watched an episode of ‘Nova’ on the Higgs Boson. Wanting to know how the world worked made me interested in physics and loving space was what got me interested in astronomy. Both of these ideas collided into astrophysics and made me want to start the society,” he said.
SAPS member Asa Trek, a college freshman in Florida, said the fascination with math and physical science began for her as a child.
“I was always very curious about nature and its laws. However, as an adult I decided to pursue science as a career, because if I didn’t go for it I would always have that regret and ‘what if,’ ” Trek said. “I decided that astrophysics is not only a great combination of mathematics and physics, but also an amazing opportunity that opens me up to an endless amount of discovery. Learning about what is beyond our species and our Earth fills me with joy and fulfillment.”
YaduKrishna Raghu, a high school student in California and SAPS member, said the beauty of the night sky drew him to astrophysics.
“Furthermore, as I grew older, I began to delve into the more mathematical side of astrophysics which has only furthered my interest in space,” he said.
SAPS was officially launched at the end of May 2020 with six members. It has since grown to over 50 members from around the world.
“The majority of our members are from the United States. We have people from Texas, California, New York, etc. However, we do have some international membership from countries like Haiti, Turkey, India, Singapore, etc.,” Kota said.
The society targets high school and college undergraduate students. In the future, Kota and Pan hope to branch out to other age groups. There is no cost for students to join.
“This society is for anyone interested in learning about the depths of the universe, how the world works around us, or is just curious about what’s out there beyond Earth? Members will get an opportunity to meet like-minded people who are interested in physics and astronomy,” Kota said. “Furthermore, in our society, we have monthly meetings where we do group research projects, host book clubs, watch space-themed movies. From just getting introduced to astrophysics to the next Stephan Hawking, our society is open for anyone to join.”
The society uses the website Discord.com as its connecting point. The group has its own server and people who are interested in becoming society members are asked to join the Discord server. This is a place where they can discuss ideas or just chat. Monthly meetings are hosted on Zoom and members can join in live or watch the recorded lecture later, Pan said.
“Lectures are structured with one topic in mind. One lecture could be about Brown Dwarfs and another about gamma rays, it all depends on the expert at the lecture. After the expert has gone over the topic we also have time for questions on the lecture or related topics,” he said. “Our meetings also are times where we introduce members to new research topics that they may have an interest in. If a majority of the society likes a topic, we will start a group research topic on it.”
Kota said they get speakers for the monthly meetings by sending emails to astronomers and astrophysicists who are conducting research that interests them. The society meetings generally last around 45 minutes to an hour.
For more information about the Student Astrophysics Society visit sites.google.com/view/theastrophysicssociety/home, instagram.com/theastrophysicssociety or email the group at theastrophysicssociety@gmail.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
