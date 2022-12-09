Champ is a Coalition Z executive director
Zoe Champ says she’s had an interest in politics since a young age.
She’s always been an avid consumer of the news and keeping up with current events. Champ went looking for ways to become more involved with politics during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in 2020. She got what she was seeking when she found Coalition Z.
“COVID kind of flew into everyone’s life and made everything shut down. So you didn’t get like, face-to face interactions anymore. And even though things are back to normal, a lot of students kind of felt isolated in their communities,” said Champ, an Eastview High School senior. “I think Coalition Z is a way to really bring back the involvement that a single student can have in their local politics or in their local government. And I think it’s a way to teach students pretty much everywhere across the country valuable skills like leadership, and activism, and that ... there’s always some kind of way to make your community a better place.”
Coalition Z, according to its website, is a national youth-led organization that “centers the voices of Generation Z in political conversations by bridging the gap between youth and their elected officials.” Champ said the co-founders of the organization are Alexandra Lehman, Zoe Davidson, and Bryson Wiese.
“Since 2016, we have harnessed Generation Z’s eagerness to enact change and connected it with concrete action,” the site states.
The Pew Research Center says members of Generation Z were born between 1997 and 2012.
Champ said since she couldn’t be directly involved in a political campaign during the 2020 lockdowns she was looking for other methods to participate in politics. She was interested in Coalition Z’s platform because students can work on events or projects across the country or on a more local level.
Coalition Z’s purpose is to connect Gen Z members and governments through different initiatives and events, according to Champ.
“The nice thing about Coalition Z is that we do have national events or initiatives that every chapter is encouraged to participate in, and that our national board actually designs and executes. But individual chapters also have the ability to look into their own community and see what they think needs change,” she said.
As an example, a Coalition Z chapter in Georgia had a phone bank during a runoff election in support of a candidate. Locally, Eastview High School’s chapter has led voter registration efforts with seniors, Champ said.
At the national level, Coalition Z is working with Global Girls initiative, based in Florida, on a menstrual product drive for Title I school in each chapters’ specific community. This project will be implemented sometime in December, Champ said.
Coalition Z currently has about 25 chapters across 15 states with most of those chapters being in high schools. Champ founded Eastview’s chapter and initially started with on other student. It has since grown to include around 15 members who regularly help with the voter registration drives, she said.
Champ has had different roles within the organization. Last year she served on the executive board as recruitment director. She was elected to the role of executive director and has been serving in that role since May. As an executive director, her duties include helping oversee finance, policies, recruitment and other aspects of the organization, she said, adding the position is like being the president of the entire organization.
When asked about her future goals with Coalition Z she said her goal is to make sure they establish a good foundation to push the organization forward.
“I just kind of want to tighten the network, and really make a difference while I’m still involved, “ she said. “I have access to this huge network of students who are passionate about what they do in politics.”
Champ said after high school she plans to attend a four-year university and she’s interested in promoting educational equality.
“Through Coalition Z, I have found what I’m really passionate about beyond the broader topic of just like activism and politics, I found that I really want to advocate to eliminate inequity in specifically education,” she said.
More information about Coalition Z can be found at www.coalitionz.org.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.