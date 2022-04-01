Public can vote through April 6
Two Eastview High School students are finalists in a public service announcement video contest about vaping.
Juniors Lenora Kwadzo and Ian Machalek are finalists in “Escape the Vape,” a vaping/e-cigarette prevention video contest for Minnesota youth. The contest is hosted by CCF Advertising and the Minnesota Department of Health.
“The objective is to get students across the state to inform their peers about the dangers of vaping,” according to a news release. “This year’s contest drew 237 entries from across Minnesota (138 middle school entries and 99 high school entries).”
More than 2 million youth in the United States currently use e-cigarettes, and one in five Minnesota high school students reported having vaped in the last 30 days.
People can vote on their favorite video through April 6 at https://tinyurl.com/j5kf42hu. The winners will be announced April 7.
Kwadzo’s video, “Time Doesn’t Wait,” and Machalek’s video, “The Change Smoker,” are among five high school finalists from around the state. There are also five middle school finalists.
Kwadzo responded via email to questions from the newspaper about “Escape the Vape.” Machalek was unavailable for an interview before this story’s publication deadline.
Why were you interested in participating in this contest? How did you hear about it?
I was interested in participating in this contest because I love making videos, editing, and being creative. To me, through videos, you can tell stories in such a creative way, and it’s a very effective way to reach out to people. This interest in making videos was one of the reasons that led me to participate in this contest. I also felt that this contest would help challenge me and help me grow a little more when it comes to video making and editing. If it weren’t for my counselor, I wouldn’t have heard about this contest. I had asked my counselor to send me links to video contests and competitions because I realized in school that I wasn’t given a lot of opportunities to make videos for projects or assignments. Additionally, I also wanted to practice and grow more in my hobby.
Where did you get the idea for your video, “Time Doesn’t Wait?”
It took me a while to come up with this idea that I had for my video; it just came to me, to be honest. But I think my thoughts were influenced by videos, movies, or TV shows I watched over the years. There’s not one specific thing that has influenced this idea, it was multiple things. For example, in my video, I had this fast-forward clip and then at the end there’s a boy coughing. Sometimes in videos and films they do this similar editing style where they fast forward or fast back to what led up to that moment. I used that editing style to show how long 10 seconds is. In my video I had mentioned that a lot can happen in 10 seconds, and in that time that’s how long it takes for nicotine to travel to your brain. But, instead of just saying “Nicotine takes 10 seconds to travel to your brain” I wanted to show how long 10 seconds was, to show the audience how fast this can happen once someone vapes. In my video I included some time references a couple of times. In the video there’s a boy named Johnny and I said he’s been vaping for a week and then I reference the 10 seconds thing. Those references of time influenced the title of my video, “Time Doesn’t Wait.” The title itself speaks for itself. Time truly doesn’t wait for anything or anyone, it does its own thing.
How long did it take you to shoot and edit? When did you submit it?
Even though this video was about 30 seconds, it took about 15 (minutes) to shoot this video, around 10-ish minutes to do the setup with the lights and stuff. Then on top of that it took about six hours to edit this video. The editing part was one of the hardest parts because I was trying to keep the flow of the video the same, and my ideas kept changing based on my liking.
How popular is vaping among your peers? How concerned are you about this issue?
Vaping isn’t foreign in my school or even among my peers. I know each year they would have someone to talk to us about the dangers of vaping and drugs. But, I do know vaping is a little popular in my school and throughout other high schools. I’m really concerned about this issue because I can see the consequences my school and other schools have to deal with. I know there are times when students/peers would vape in the bathroom. What schools have started to do was, you’ll have to scan this QR code before you go and after you go to track how long you were in there. One reason for this is because during class time some students would vape in the bathrooms or even during lunch. It’s sad that schools have to take such measures to prevent and reduce vaping. People already know the dangers of vaping, and yet they still do it. It’s sad.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
