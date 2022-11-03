aveg student production award web.jpg

From left, Godwin Agbara, Nick Fornicoia, Eastview High School broadcast journalism adviser, and Sam Kennedy gather for a photo. Agbara, a 2022 Eastview graduate, was recently nominated for a 2022 National Student Production Award for multimedia journalist or video essay in recognition of his work on a broadcast journalism story about racism. 

 Photo submitted

Work with The Flash recognized

An Eastview High School graduate has been nominated for a national award in recognition of his work on a broadcast journalism story about racism.

