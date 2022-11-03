Work with The Flash recognized
An Eastview High School graduate has been nominated for a national award in recognition of his work on a broadcast journalism story about racism.
Godwin Agbara, a 2022 Eastview graduate and now a current student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire majoring in business administration with a minor in journalism, was recently nominated for a 2022 National Student Production Award for multimedia journalist or video essay.
The nominees were chosen from over 2,000 student high school entries from the regional chapters of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The entries were submitted from across the country in 25 programming and craft areas and judged by selected industry professionals and media academics, according to a news release from the Foundation of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The award winners will be announced Nov. 17 during a webstream produced by NATAS. The program will be available for viewing at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvIOS, Android, FireTV, Roku and Samsung TV.
“The Emmy Awards are the ‘gold standard; in the television broadcast industry – recognizing the very best of the best. Similarly, our National Student Production Awards recognize the very best from our industry’s next generation of media creators and leaders,” Terry O’Reilly NATAS chairman, said in a statement. “The work they’re doing today promises an amazing future ahead - for them, and for the entire television community.”
Agbara said he didn’t learn about the nomination until Oct. 19 when he got a text message from Nick Fornicoia, the adviser for Eastview High School’s, The Flash, a broadcast news magazine. He added the news was a shock to him.
“I’m glad to know that the work that I’m doing, and the work of other people that were nominated, is being seen,” he said.
Agbara said at the time he decided to do the story that garnered the award nomination, he wanted to get a view from Eastview students about how they were affected by George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis Police officers in May 2020 and give them a voice. He was a junior at the time he recorded it.
The story “Changing System Racism,” which aired on The Flash in November 2020, included perspectives of students of color and a school administrator who shared their reactions to Floyd’s death as well as their thoughts on racism; how they were addressing it and what they believed people could do to help those needing support.
Agbara said looking at the story two years later, there’s more he could have done with the knowledge he has now but he believes it turned out as well as it could have with the resources and the time he had when he made it.
“I’m proud I was able to get it out with the way that it turned out,” he said.
He did not have aspirations to get into journalism when he first started high school, but he believed he could also create stories after watching the broadcasts as a freshman and sophomore, Agbara said.
“When it comes to those stories, I’m very drawn to ones that affect my community and other marginalized communities,” he said. “Those are stories that I feel need to be heard.”
Agbara worked on broadcast stories at Eastview for two years. He did features on the representation of Black teachers at Eastview, children of immigrants, Juneteenth, LGBTQ inclusion and more. At the same time he had a sense of humor and did lighter stories about fashion, Fornicoia said.
“One thing I will say about Godwin is he is passionate about a lot of these stories, but he knew to stay unbiased,” he said. “He just told the stories.”
Fornicoia said he’s had three students say this year that they “want to be the next Godwin.”
“That’s just from his reputation from the work that he did,” he said.
Eastview’s overall broadcast program has won numerous awards during the 20-plus years Fornicoia has been the adviser. But there have only been a handful of national nominations and the last one was about three or four years ago, he said.
The program currently has about 70 students taking broadcast journalism classes there and is on a growth path. The program used to be popular because students didn’t own the video equipment used. Now, students have easier access to video recording devices.
“The video cameras, or the equipment isn’t what draws them in. It’s the storytelling and getting to tell their story to an audience and what we’re learning and so that’s pretty important,” Fornicoia said. “I always say that in our classes, it’s never about the equipment, it’s always about how we how we tell that story.”
Agbara said his time at Eastview High and working at The Flash are pivotal to who he is as a person now.
“It really just helped in building that confidence and really building an understanding of my environment and the people around me,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.