Coach: Team prepared itself for success
Jenny Raiche said the Eastview High School dance team felt nervous and excited going into the state tournament.
Raiche, the team’s head coach, said the team is led by 11 “strong and dynamic” seniors who worked together to make the team’s state experience a memorable one.
“I am so proud to coach this incredible team and represent this great school. I knew the team had prepared themselves well to be successful at the state level, and I also wanted them to soak it all in and enjoy it as well,” she said.
The Eastview High School dance team won the Class 3A High Kick dance team title at Target Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, and the Jazz dance title on Feb. 18. The school has won both titles in a season six times since 2014, and the school has garnered three High Kick championships in a row and 14 overall, according to the Star Tribune.
Raiche responded by email to questions from the newspaper about preparing for and competing at the state tournament.
What was this year’s routine music and theme for both Jazz and High Kick?
This year our Jazz routine was a strong, technical and high energy dance to “Scream and Shout” by Will.i.am and Britney Spears. Our Kick routine was inspired by Bollywood dance, using a mix of four different popular Bollywood songs. With the guidance and support of some wonderful students at Eastview High School we worked to teach our dancers this vibrant style of dance and thoughtfully incorporate beautiful elements of Bollywood into our kick routine.
How did you fare in the season competitions and meets?
Our team worked incredibly hard and remained undefeated in both Jazz and High Kick throughout the entire season.
What kinds of changes did you make during the season to the routines?
Throughout the season and within the creative process, we work to enhance the visual effectiveness of our routines, up the level of difficulty, and are constantly working to make our movement more precise and in unison.
Describe the amount of physical and mental dedication it takes for each team member to make the team successful? Do they train/practice outside of the team practices? If so, what are they doing?
Our team motto this season was “Give It All” and that is definitely what our dancers do. They give it all physically in practice, in the weight room, in yoga training and in ballet class, and they work hard to keep their bodies healthy by fueling them properly and then allowing them to recover when needed as well. We spend a lot of time journaling to nurture our mental preparation and well being.
How did the team react when they advanced to state?
They did “the griddy.” I’m a huge Vikings football fan, and the kids know I love Justin Jefferson. His end zone dance is called the griddy, so when they announced that we made it to state they all jumped up, cheered, hugged and then did the griddy. I am was beaming with pride.
What was the reaction like after they were finished with their state routines and then winning?
A lot of hugs, a lot of tears, and a lot of gratitude.
The varsity Jazz team includes: Mia Barnes, Elizabeth Dobis, Bennet EspindaBanick, Mia Foster, Elizabeth Hallum, Ainslie Hicok, Julia Kincs, Ariana Navaro, Danielle Nelson, Anna Nguyen, Katie Percival, Maya Schmidt, Alexis Stolpa, Mailana Tong, Abby Williams, Ava Wood and Athena Zahn.
The varsity High Kick team includes: Genevieve Anderson, Peyton Arntz, Mia Barnes, Ava Bellows, Meadow Burke, Elizabeth Dobis, Bennet EspindaBanick, Mia Foster, Tori Freeman, Elizabeth Hallum, Allison Hedrick, Ainslie Hicok, Amelia Kappel, Julia Kincs, Megan Knutson, Zoe Kritsas, Nicollete Kruger, Paige Lorsung, Ariana Navaro, Danielle Nelson, Anna Nguyen, Katie Percival, Ava Sartori, Maya Schmidt, Alexis Schulke, Alexis Stolpa, Mailana Tong, Deidre Turk, Lola Van Dyke, Abby Williams, Ava Wood, Charlie Whalen and Athena Zahn.
Team managers: Katherine Moe, Stevie Schmitt, Ava Schommer, Benji VandeBerg.
Coaches are head coach Jenny Raiche and assistants Ellen Allen, Toni Balliet, Abby Kisch, Molly Muehlbauer, Jessica Padget, Karen Storkamp, Taylor Varghese and Libbie Yung.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
