School wins by a half point
Ben Vanorny said he started playing chess when he was in eighth grade and was drawn to the “exploratory nature” of the game.
He became involved with the Eastview High School chess team in ninth grade.
“Chess has been studied for hundreds of years, but there’s still so much to explore. I enjoy challenging traditional chess principles and investigating seemingly bad moves, especially when I get to put my ideas to the test against other players,” he said. “I also enjoy the community around chess. I have met a lot of friends through chess, especially through the Eastview chess team, and almost every player I’ve met is friendly and open-minded.”
As a senior, Vanorny can also say he’s part of a championship team. The Eastview chess team won the state tournament by a half point, edging both Wayzata and Bloomington Jefferson. Eastview placed three players in the top 10: Isaac Traynor, fifth place; Nirav Singhal, ninth place and Vanorny, 10th place.
The state tournament was held March 4-5 at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, where 15 high schools were represented.
“I feel very excited because I have invested a lot of time into myself and our team over the past four years, and it’s really fulfilling to win a state championship before I graduate. I feel like I’m leaving the team on a high note,” Vanorny said.
Eastview has been attending the tournament for about 15 years and has placed in the top three teams in the state for the past 11 years. Eastview previously won the state title in 2014 and 2016, so this year marks the school’s third state team title, according to Bob Dettmer, Eastview chess team coach.
Eastview had 17 students play at the state tournament, and there are 32 students on the team roster.
Dettmer said at the state competition, teams are composed of the top four performers but can have as many compete as they wish. The top four of Eastview’s 17 competitors counted toward the team score.
“If you win, you accrue one point, if you lose, you get no points, and if you draw, you receive a half point. There are six rounds of competition, and during the match, players must notate their moves, shorthand on paper so that games can be reproduced/studied, and manage their time,” he said. “Each player gets 60 minutes which means a match can last two hours. If you run out of time, you lose regardless of who is winning or losing.”
Traynor said an “amazing moment” for the team during the tournament was when Singhal competed against someone rated 400 points above him.
“If he had drawn, we would’ve have tied, and if he lost we would’ve lost outright. But with about 20-plus people watching the game, after three hours of playing, Nirav checkmated his opponent which propelled Eastview to win first place by half a point,” he said.
Traynor, a junior, has been playing chess for about 13 years and joined the team in seventh grade but he wasn’t able to score points at state until he was in ninth grade.
“I always loved the idea of winning trophies at tournaments when I was much younger which is what most likely motivated me. I truly believe I was gifted at the game of chess because I saw aspects of the game that others didn’t,” he said. “Once I got into official rated chess more and more I really started to understand the scene of competitive chess.”
Traynor said he’s excited to try and win another state championship next year. He added that if anyone deserves the state title, it’s Dettmer because of his commitment to the team.
“I felt great after winning this year’s State Scholastic Chess Tournament. Truthfully this year from the very beginning of the season the team knew we had a really good chance at winning. This is because last year we came in second to Wayzata High School and were so close. Many people believe in this some sort of magic in sports when the game is so close and could (go) either way; it’s the little things that matter in those final moments,” he said.
Vanorny also said the team could not have won the title without Dettmer, “who puts so much time and thought into the Eastview chess team each and every year.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
