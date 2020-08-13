Pasquerella ‘cared deeply’ about students
Frank Pasquerella was known as a “kind and talented teacher who cared deeply about his family, his students and the Eastview community,” Eastview High School said on Facebook Aug. 7.
Pasquerella, an Eastview High School band director who was called “Mr. P” by his students, died Aug. 7 after he had battled esophageal cancer. The Apple Valley resident was 53.
“Mr. P was an incredible teacher. He demanded your best, and was disappointed when you didn’t put forth your best effort. His toughness was balanced with his dry sense of humor and compassion. He cared not only about the Eastview band program, but about each individual in it,” said Joshua Underwood, a 1999 Eastview graduate. “The office door was always open, and I never saw him turn a student away whether they were there for musical help or just wanted to chitchat. Mr. P wanted to make those personal connections with students, beyond the music.”
Pasquerella worked at Eastview High School from 1997 through June 2020. He also performed in Drum Corps International for 10 years and taught at Rocori High School in Cold Spring. He earned a music degree from Cleveland State University.
He was also part of the Celtic Junction community at the Center for Irish Music and O’Shea School of Irish Dance, “shepherding his two girls for many years through music and dance lessons, recitals, sessions and feis (Irish dance) and fleadh (Irish music) competitions,” according to his obituary.
Eastview Director of Arts Rob Franchino worked with Pasquerella for over 20 years. He said as a founding member of Eastview’s performing arts department, Pasquerella was instrumental in “developing the legacy of excellence that so many students have experienced and will continue to experience for many years in the future.”
“I have so many wonderful memories of working with Frank for the past 23 years, most of them relate to traveling though Europe with Frank as he helped coordinate numerous tour experiences for so many students,” he said.
Andrea Swensson, a 2001 Eastview graduate, said Pasquerella “poured so much of himself” into the marching band and pit orchestra, often working long hours under the sun on a hot parking lot.
“One funny memory that came to mind when I heard the news was when, one afternoon during a grueling marching band practice when the hundreds of teenagers in front of him were struggling to pay attention, he yelled, ‘You have to be here anyway, you may as well try,’ ” she said.
Swensson said another cherished memory of Pasquerella happened near the end of her senior year during a band competition. She went into a classroom at a neighboring high school to perform a solo flute piece in front of some judges. She was nervous the whole time.
“When I finished, I opened the door to find both Mr. Henry and Mr. P standing there with their ears pressed up against the wall, and realized they had been quietly listening to my performance the whole time,” she said. “Mr. P had a tear in his eye, and told me I did a good job and that he loved the song I played. I felt so supported and encouraged by both of them. You really can’t understate the impact something like that has on a person.”
Underwood said his favorite memory of Pasquerella is the many trumpet lessons they had together during his senior year. Pasquerella knew he was preparing to go to college to major in music, but often they would simply sight read duets together.
“It was probably the first time in my musical career that I loved to play the trumpet outside of a large ensemble. Typically after lunch, which I ate in the band room, of course, he would ask me what class I had next,” he said. “When I said gym, his response was almost always, ‘You don’t need that; come back down and we’ll play.’ This was his selflessness: he could have gotten some work done, or just taken a period off, but it was more important for him to engage with his students.”
Rich Berggren worked with Pasquerella in the Eastview band program. He said Pasquerella’s approach to reaching students was a unique mixture of tough love and broad compassion.
“I often marveled at his achievements with students on a personal and artistic level, knowing that the same words out of my mouth would have been an abject failure. In the Eastview community, I am one of a large number of people who will terribly miss him,” he said.
Pasquerella was wonderful, teacher, mentor, friend and person who cared deeply about his students. Music was just one way for him to connect with students and help them learn in many ways, said Eastview Principal Bruce Miller.
“There are many memories over the past 23 years; probably the favorite are the many Friday nights standing in our stadium with Frank. He would stand beside me during our halftime marching band performances and describe to me every detail of the show,” Miller said. “He would explain with much passion the nuance, creativity and details of the story being told by the music and movement of our talented, performing students. He just loved it so much and was so committed to our students, our band program and to Eastview.”
David Shelleny and his wife got to know Pasquerella through volunteering with the marching band. Their daughter and son participated in the band and Pasquerella was their daughter’s homeroom teacher.
“She is now a junior at Eastview. Frank made an indelible impression on her, and gave his whole heart to not only teaching, but personally going out of his way to take care of Annie. He did that with all of his students. High school isn’t easy for anyone, and whenever Annie needed a soft place to fall, and someone to confide in, Frank was there. Annie is also friends with Frank’s daughters Carmen and Gabby,” he said. “Our son Willem learned how to be a confident leader from Frank during his time with the Eastview marching band. Willem is now a section leader with the University of Nebraska marching band in Lincoln. He is a college sophomore there. Frank always believed in Willem, and helped guide him on his path.”
According to a GoFundMe fundraiser created at https://gf.me/u/yn4u35 to help the Pasquerella family, Pasquerella was diagnosed with cancer in February. As of Wednesday morning over $9,000 had been raised.
His obituary says when news of his declining health spread through the Eastview band community, students and alumni were asked to share their remembrances. Hundreds from across the country, many of them professional musicians and teachers, told their “Mr. P.” stories.
Underwood also created a T-shirt sales fundraiser at https://tinyurl.com/y585f5km to honor Pasquerella’s memory and help the family.
“I decided to start the Custom Ink fundraiser for his wife and daughters for two main reasons: First, so his many students could have a way to honor and remember him in a visible way throughout the Eastview community, Minnesota, and the United States,” he said. “Second, because he gave so much of his time and energy to us, his students, over 24 years at Eastview. I felt the very least we could do in return was to take care of his family in their time of grief and need. I am so proud to have been his student, and to have been a part of the incredible Eastview music program that he helped to build.”
Pasquerella is survived by his wife, Maria; daughters, Carmen and Gabrielle; mother, Janice Pasquerella; brother, Mitch Pasquerella, mother- and father-in-law, Barbara and Woodrow Edstrom, sisters- and brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews and several relatives and friends. A private memorial is planned with virtual participation anticipated. A larger memorial event to commemorate Pasquerella’s life is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to the Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation or Colonial Church of Edina.
