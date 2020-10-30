‘A Concealed Pursuit’ first of new series
Michaela Bryan is studying criminology at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, but she also has aspirations for a writing career.
Bryan recently dipped her toe into those waters by publishing her first novel, “A Concealed Pursuit.” She said it’s the first book in the new “Seven Cities” series which will eventually consist of five books.
She is a 2020 graduate of Eastview High School and is an Apple Valley native. Bryan said she’s currently working on the next book in the series.
“While building a career as a writer is the ideal future I see for myself, I’d also be very happy with a career rehabilitating inmates and making meaningful change in my community,” she said. “I have an older brother who is a senior at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. During the summer, you can find me working at Bath and Body Works at the Burnsville mall.”
Bryan responded via email to questions from the newspaper about her new book.
What circumstances led you to write this book?
I’ve always been in love with storytelling. Ever since second grade, I’ve been thinking up and writing down my own stories knowing that one day, I’d try to publish one. The “Seven Cities” series is the first concept I truly believed in. I had fallen in love with the characters and the world, and thought it would be the most wonderful thing if I could make these characters and this world mean something to the people around me too.
When did you begin working on the book and how long did it take you to complete?
I began writing “A Concealed Pursuit” toward the beginning of eighth grade. I worked on it for at least an hour every night during the school year, then two hours every night during the summer. At that rate, I completed the first draft manuscript the summer before my freshman year of high school.
That meant all throughout high school, I was juggling an intensive editing process, as well as vigorous schoolwork. As I got further into high school, my book was pushed to the back burner, and it wasn’t until senior year when I finally sat down and said, “I’m actually going to do this. I’m going to finish editing and actually publish this.” That’s when the process picked up momentum again, and we managed to push it through the process into print in the next three months.
Describe the book.
“A Concealed Pursuit” is a YA modern fantasy that follows five teenagers who are dragged away from the lives they knew and thrust into a new world of conspiracy and conflict. There, they learn earth-shaking truths about themselves, their heritage, and their responsibility to their new homeland. Struggling to adjust to this strange society, they find themselves at the center of an ancient conflict between two powerful empires.
What is your favorite line in the book? Where does the title come from?
Not sure if I have a favorite line. The series title: “Seven Cities” refers to the seven cities that will have a major impact on the plot. The book title: “A Concealed Pursuit” references the both the secret maneuverings of the antagonists, who are seeking control of the main characters for selfish purposes, as well as a critical decision the main characters make in the story.
Anything else you’d like to add?
I look forward to the future of my writing career and offer the most sincere thanks to the community for supporting me as I pursue my dream.
Where can residents buy the book?
“A Concealed Pursuit” is available at amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
