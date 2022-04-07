Photographer shares 58 American
portraits, personal stories
Twelve years ago veteran photographer John Noltner founded his labor of love multimedia arts project entitled “A Peace of My Mind.”
Now his exhibits tours the country.
The public can see the free exhibit of 58 portraits and personal stories on display 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3-10 at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, in Eagan.
There will be two exhibit venues at the two nearby church campus locations. Discussion guides are available for life groups, families and youth groups.
This project is designed to use personal portraits and interviews to bridge divides and encourage dialogue around what he considers to be important social issues related to peace.
Vagabond theologian
As a self-described untrained, earthbound vagabond theologian, Noltner admits “I am drawn to the call to love one another, and this project is about my understanding of what that means in the world today that we love our neighbor.”
Noltner, 55, grew up in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, was raised by a mother who was an educator and a father who worked as a social worker. He found beauty in his career in capturing life in his daily work as a photographer whose photographs have been published in National Geographic and Forbes, along with the New York Daily News.
But he felt a calling to create work with greater meaning.
That is when his career aspirations led him to find ways to report on individuals’ struggles and articulate their deepest values and encourage action toward building social capital and community connections, he said.
Noltner and his wife, Karen, have traveled 40,000 driving miles in the United States in recent years to report on peace and diversity. He gathers uplifting accounts of positivity and heartbreaking stories from individuals who are working to achieve the American Dream or have not been able to find peace.
This project aims to provide a voice to Americans who do not have a platform but want to share details about their life. Each person interviewed shares thoughtful, honest, and sometimes sweet and sorrowful journeys of human courage, grace, grit, and resilience.
The pandemic led Noltner and his wife to retool the project and create a nonprofit that is self-sustaining.
Better together
Rhonda Doran, director of outreach at Easter Lutheran Church in Eagan, reached out last summer when the church felt compelled to form a racial equity leadership team.
Doran explained how the “murder of George Floyd” encouraged the church group to brainstorm different ways to come together and talk about differences. A friend of hers from Washington state shared this project’s work.
“The team has been working with the congregation and was talking about differences and what we can do to imagine together,” Doran said. “What we have done is to incorporate a theme of better together into all of our Lenten worship experiences, that people have insight better together.”
Noltner was on the ground in Minneapolis and his project collected 50 video stories from those who showed up at the corner of 38th and Chicago in the days after Floyd’s death.
The George Floyd exhibit in Orlando includes videos that coincide with black-and-white photos of those who are in the videos. Minnesotans’ comments shared in the days following the death of Floyd were raw and honest and thoughtful, he said.
“When you look at the body of 50 stories, you start to understand the frustrations and pain from that community, and we hope our project amplifies voices that need to be heard, and it allows us to hear stories in a new way, and it allows us to shift our narrative to understand what other people are going through in the world,” he said.
Truth kindly
Noltner began interviewing community leaders and peace activists who live across the country like a woman named “Bonita” who survived after half her body was burned in a house fire.
“She has found a way in her life to redefine a way to what beauty looks like, and she works with other burn victims to realize that they can still have a productive life going forward,” he said.
Noltner said “What is interesting to me is the wide range of experiences that people will attach their understanding of peace.”
“You have to create a space where they are going to share their truth kindly,” he added.
Each interview can be accessed online and listeners can take part in discussion questions and share feedback.
“I really build conversations around the central question of: ‘What does peace mean to you?’ ” he said.
When asked if he has ever been surprised by a conversation, he said many times.
“We all carry our own expectations and our own bias into every encounter and every conversation,” he said.
Deeply listening
Noltner uses three keys to make sure his work is making a difference. He thinks these actions can be used for those who wish to make a difference in many areas of division. He strives to listen deeply, challenge his own expectations, and show up and stay at the table.
“It is only by staying engaged that we hope to find path forward in this divided time,” he said.
“When we all listen to the news, we can become frustrated and concerned and feel hopeless, but when I sit down with individuals and have real conversations, whatever their background is, I begin to be inspired and feel hopeful again about human beings,” he said.
Not afraid to wade into difficult discussions surrounding race, faith and immigration, he said: “Everywhere we go we find people who are looking for creative solutions for these complex challenges.”
When asked if anyone has made an imprint on his mind or heart, he recalled Bud Welch who lost his son in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. Welch wanted to talk with the father of Timothy McVeigh who was convicted of bombing the federal building. Welch did not harbor resentment and was working through grief and searching for forgiveness.
“That process of forgiveness I found really moving, and it is remarkable that people find themselves in really difficult situations and many who have had to work toward healing as opposed to sowing more division,” he said.
Interesting conversations
An author of three books, Noltner said this project tours four exhibits that travel around the country. The exhibit has traveled to Mississippi to reflect on race, to the border to highlight immigration, and skid row to discuss housing insecurity.
“It feels like meaning and purpose and depth and it can be heavy and mournful, but it feels like important work to engage folks and say: ‘We hear you, we see you and you matter’ as a powerful human experience,” he said.
Next month he plans to travel West to investigate water scarcity issues and then to Washington, D.C., to shed light on faith and find out why justice matters.
He has traveled to 38 countries to ask people how they define peace in cities like Lima, Peru; Bangkok, Thailand; and Nairobi, Kenya.
Download the podcast to hear interviews by searching for “A Peace of My Mind.” Check out full interviews and photography of “A Peace of My Mind” at apomm.net.
To discover more about Easter Lutheran Church, go to www.easter.org.
“Eventually I would like to do an international version of this, but we are going to spend another year or two traveling the United States doing these stories of social justice and social issues, and then we will switch gears into a season of retreats and reflective work,” Noltner said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
