District employee transforms space with painted mural
One corner of East Lake Elementary School’s media center has turned into a more welcoming place for students and staff.
People coming to the roughly 14-by-16-foot space, at the District 196 school in Lakeville, are greeted with the interior of a log cabin. They will see a fireplace and mantle containing books, along with a window showing a tranquil wooded lake shore scene.
The mural was painted Denisse Cordero-Galarza, an Apple Valley resident and paraprofessional at Westview Elementary in Apple Valley. Cordero-Galarza also previously worked as a paraprofessional at East Lake and her children attend the school.
“Just a transformation and so welcoming and kids love it,” said Lauri Nelson, library media specialist. “They love being in there. It’s not ... such a stark, cold space. It feels cozy to come in and hear a story there.”
East Lake is the district’s newest elementary school, opening its doors in 2017. Nelson noted the media center’s walls were all painted white, giving it a clean look but “not very child friendly.”
In 2020, when school buildings closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic some parents came in and repainted parts of the media center to make it look more inviting. In spring 2021, Cordero-Galarza offered to do additional painting if Nelson was interested.
East Lake isn’t the first space Cordero-Galarza has transformed with her acrylic painting. She’s repainted bedrooms with specific themed scenes for her children and her friends. Her favorite project was an outer space theme.
Her interest began in elementary school. She has two art degrees from the University of Puerto Rico, where she graduated from in 2009 before moving to Minnesota.
Cordero-Galaraza said painting is her passion but creating the different themed murals and making people smile “makes her heart melt.”
“For example, for my kids ... when they come to the room they’re all happy,” she said.
Painting remains a hobby for her because of her busy schedule from working and raising her family, she said.
For the East Lake project, Cordero-Galarza began painting in early July after she finalized the design with Nelson. Nelson said she had been looking for a cozy cabin scene because a lot of families have cabins and she believed it was something many students could connect with.
“We have an entire wall of windows here. You can see the outside. I kind of wanted to extend that,” she said.
Cordero-Galarza said the project took her a little longer than a month to complete. She worked on it between four to six hours most days.
It was her first big project outside of the smaller rooms she had painted before. However, she expected some of the same things to happen during the process as with past projects – going back to retouch spots, changing something because she didn’t like it or getting new ideas along the way.
“I was enjoying the moment,” she said.
The project was completed before the new school year started. Nelson praised the attention to detail Cordero-Galaraza took with the mural, saying the scale of the logs are in proportion to the concrete bricks of the wall. She added the proportions of the painted window look perfect and the fireplace isn’t “too big or too small.” She said staff and students have all enjoyed the new mural.
“It’s just spot on for the space in there,” she said.
Cordero-Galarza said she’s proud of the finished project and that it’s a space people can continue to enjoy in future years.
More of Cordero-Galarza’s work can be seen on her website at denissecordero.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.