Early voting for general election Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Early voting for general election begins Nov. 1.Residents can cast a ballot in one of three ways for Tuesday, Nov. 8Early voting for the statewide general election begins Tuesday, Nov. 1.In early voting, you can cast your ballot and feed it directly into a ballot counter at the Dakota County Administration Center in Hastings or at your city hall.Early voting is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 1–4 and Nov. 7.The county Administration Center and city halls also will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.Some locations may be open longer hours that day.Absentee voting is underway. You can request an absentee ballot, complete it according to the enclosed instructions and return it in envelopes provided.Absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.Voters can also cast a ballot in person on Election Day. Polling place hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Locate your polling place and apply for an absentee ballot at MNvotes.org.Register to voteGo to MNvotes.org to check your registration status. Eligible voters who need to register may do so at the polling place on Nov. 8.For more information, contact Dakota County Elections at elections@co.dakota.mn.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Voting In Dakota County Early Voting In Minnesota Dakota County Early Voting Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Apple Valley shopping center sold for over $10 million Lakeville man dies in one-vehicle crash in Burnsville Four compete for two open seats on Eagan Council Burnsville said to be ‘lucrative’ for panhandlers Lakeville Area School Board candidate Q&A's 2022 E-editions Dakota County Tribune Oct 21, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Oct 21, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Oct 21, 2022 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.