Eagle Brook Church’s new Apple Valley location held its first services on Dec. 17 and 18.
The church’s new campus is at the former Apple Valley Menards site at 14960 Florence Trail.
The redevelopment project for the church received City Council approval in October 2021. The vacant Menards store was 160,796 square feet with a 453-space surface parking lot and a 3.8-acre outdoor lumberyard. The project included removing all but 42 parking spaces, the east 102,657 square feet of the existing building, the lumberyard and the perimeter fencing surrounding it.
The remaining 58,139 square feet of the existing building is being used for the church. The south parking lot was reconfigured to include 219 spaces, add 186 spaces east of the building and 180 spaces north of the building.
“It’s been a dream of Eagle Brook’s to have a permanent campus in the south metro. That dream has become a reality with the launch of the Apple Valley location,” Ryan Widdel, Eagle Brook Church campus pastor, said. “For three and a half years, our campus community met in Lakeville South High School’s auditorium, all while praying about and looking forward to the potential of a permanent site. On Apple Valley’s opening weekend, there were 2,680 people who came through our doors.”
The building project was finished and fully renovated debt-free through the generosity of Eagle Brook attenders, Widdel said.
Widdel said the Apple Valley location will have services at 4 p.m. each Saturday and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. each Sunday. Every service includes a children’s service. On Wednesday evenings, students from sixth through 12th grade can meet for student ministries services and small groups.
“We believe we are ‘empowered by God to reach others for Christ’ – it’s our mission and the heart behind everything we do. Our desire is for everyone to feel welcomed no matter their past or present circumstances,” he said. “Our weekend services offer impactful live worship as well as relevant and applicable teaching from the Bible. Kids of all ages have services designed specifically for them.”
Widdel said Eagle Brook is affiliated with the Convergence Worldwide denomination, formerly known as Baptist General Conference. The church started as First Baptist of White Bear Lake in 1948 and renamed Eagle Brook Church in 1995.
“Today there are 10 campuses averaging 18,000 in-person attenders plus an additional 22,000 online on a weekly basis. The campus locations are currently in the communities of Anoka, Apple Valley, Blaine, Lino Lakes, Ham Lake, Rochester, Spring Lake Park, Wayzata, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury,” he said. “Eagle Brook’s 11th location is currently in the process of renovation and will open in downtown Minneapolis in 2023.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
