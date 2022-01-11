Indoor Market open select Wednesdays
at Eagan Community Center
Homemade sweet and savory strudels, fresh micro greens, smoked nuts, mulled spices and farm fresh cheeses and meats can be sourced locally during the winter months in Eagan.
Eagan’s Indoor Market sell a variety of locally produced goods all winter long and booths are open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. on select Wednesdays inside the Eagan Community Center in the large banquet room.
Upcoming market dates on the calendar are January 12, February 9, March 9 and April 13.
Tanya Mozingo, recreation program manager for the City of Eagan, said the Indoor Market sells hyperlocal and locally made goods.
Customers can expect to choose all kinds of food and home products from 15 to 20 vendors who put up booths and tables.
“All of our vendors are from within 50 miles of Eagan who make products, and we try to focus our customers to our local makers,” Mozingo said. The city promotes the market dates on city social media platforms.
“It changes frequently in the winter,” she added.
The market also features frozen pork, homemade jams, fresh roasted coffee beans and honey products.
“Our micro greens are sold in the infant stages that is herbs that are packed with a punch of vitamins and nutrients that have health benefits,” Mozingo said.
The Eagan Indoor Market stayed open in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic since it was considered an essential business since it sold food products.
Before the holiday, the Indoor Market saw between 250 to 300 customers on evenings when the merchants were selling all kinds of holiday gifts and sweet and savory treats, according to Mozingo.
The City of Eagan highly recommends customers wear a mask upon entry into the city facilities.
The market takes a break during the month of May.
“In May, our farmers are in the field, and this gives them a moment to refresh before we go outside,” Mozingo said.
The popular outdoor Eagan Market Fest return June 1 for its 15th year of summer and fall fresh produce season. The outdoor market features goods from 40 vendors who gather with tables and tents on the Festival Grounds near the parking lot of the Eagan Community Center.
