Engage Health shines light on rare diseases
The Sperry Tower will become a beacon of awareness for rare diseases Feb. 28 when it will glow with pink, blue and green lights far above Eagan.
Rare Disease Day is an international awareness-raising campaign on the last day of February each year.
“The main objective of the campaign is to raise awareness amongst the general public and decision-makers about rare diseases and their impact on patients’ lives,” said Patti Engel, president and CEO of Engage Health Inc. in Eagan.
“My business is involved with rare diseases and one thing rings true, many are affected by rare diseases and we want to raise awareness and we know that all sorts of things increase awareness,” Engel said.
The Eagan company volunteered to lead the local awareness campaign in partnership with National Association of Rare Diseases, Every Life Foundation, and Global Genes.
“No matter what the rare disease is, we help advocate for our patients,” Engel said.
There are more than 10,000 rare diseases and most physicians are not always familiar with symptoms of each rare disease, Engel said.
Most patients are not correctly diagnosed for years, she said. The untreated illness and uncertainty can be stressful on the patient and the patients’ families. After the correct diagnosis, patients can begin to receive therapies, drugs and become a part of patient groups.
“We have been humbled by the stories of persons who have contributed immensely to the rare disease space, and many such heroes work tirelessly, often without acknowledgment,” Engel said.
“There is a lot of research going on with rare diseases and we encourage people to get involved from a standpoint of market research, and there are drug and biotech companies working on medicines and technologies for therapies,” Engel said.
Patients can become a part of medical trials that offer new effective treatments for rare diseases.
“We love it when they (patients or families) raise their hands, so to speak, and get involved in every way they feel comfortable because it takes families sometimes many years until their child is diagnosed,” Engel said.
In the past, Engel said families were told to go home and love their child because there is nothing that can be done to fight the rare disease.
“Today some of those diseases that they were told that in the past that there was no hope, they are trying new things and what at one time might have been when the doctor said we cannot help, today that may be very different and it can happen in a relatively short period of time,” Engel added.
Ehler’s Danlos syndrome
Patricia McDonald of Apple Valley lives with a rare disease called Ehler’s Danlos syndrome, a hereditary disease that weakens connective tissues in the body, affects tendons and ligaments that hold body parts together.
“EDS can make your joints loose and your skin thin and easily bruised, and it also can weaken blood vessels and organs, my body creates faulty collagen,” she said.
McDonald, 54, received the accurate diagnosis in January 2021.
“It took over four years for me to be diagnosed, seeing over 15 doctors in one year, and they were all diagnosing me with other health issues,” McDonald said.
“Ligaments hold so many joints and organs together on the inside and it (the disease) causes joints to subluxate or partially dislocate and the pain is severe. I use a cane, a walker and a wheelchair,” she said. “I have frequent falls, I have tears in my knees and hips, which are not operable because my body will not heal properly.”
McDonald said managing the disease and the chronic pain has been hard on her personal life.
“Becoming chronically ill, it has been hard on my family and has broken close relationships due to my health,” she said.
She is filled with tremendous gratitude because she has received a donated puppy named Oakley that will soon be trained to become her mobility service dog.
To donate to help McDonald with funds for puppy training, go to gofund.me/b346de76.
Infantile Pompe disease
Minnesota resident Anne St. Martin is the mother of Leo who is living with the rare disease called Infantile Pompe disease.
Leo was born in May 2016 and was diagnosed with infantile Pompe disease, a rare genetic disorder that means his body stores up glycogen in the muscles and the heart. This causes deterioration, muscle weakness, respiratory failure, cardiomyopathy, and the list goes on, she said.
“Throughout his life, Leo has received support from quite a few different medical specialists and home care services, and he gets weekly enzyme replacement infusion therapies, monthly respiratory therapy visits to check his trach and ventilator, weekly physical therapy, weekly occupational therapy, weekly speech therapy, and even internal nutrition support,” St. Martin said.
“Needless to say, he is a very complex patient, but at the end of the day he is still a kid and he wants to play, run and keep up with his older brother, just like any other kid,” St. Martin said.
“For that to continue, Leo needs to be granted access to care through an organization that understands the unique needs of a child, and he needs access to care from providers that we choose and know understand our child’s disease,” St. Martin said.
The family does not need to worry about insurance network barriers, she said, or being told her son cannot see a provider because they are out-of-network.
“Over 25 million Americans and more than 300 million people around the world are living with this rare disease, and more than half of them are children,” St. Martin said.
As Leo continues to grow, his needs will change and those doctors may change as well, St. Martin said.
“Our family has started a nonprofit organization called Pompe Warrior Foundation in 2018 to help bring awareness to dietary treatments for rare disease,” she said.
To visit the website, go to pompewarriorfoundation.com.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Minneapolis resident Sarah Kasner is the mother to two sons – Caleb, 9, and 7-year-old Duncan “Dunky” – who have been diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
“Duchenne, it exists because of a missing essential protein, called dystrophin that helps muscles get stronger, and the dystrophin gene is mutated, which causes this protein to not be made,” Kasner said.
Her sons are living with the disease even though every single movement they make leaves them weaker, she said.
“As the muscle is replaced with fatty tissue,” she said. “This disease also comes with social issues such as anxiety, autism, ADHD and depression.”
The disease requires daily steroids which cause serious behavior issues and weight gain.
“We also have to be extremely careful of falls as their bones are brittle due to daily steroid use,” Kasner said.
Both Caleb and Dunky are still ambulatory and do well physically.
The rare disease prognosis is when a person reaches 8 years of age, they will start to see significant decline.
“Most kids are wheelchair bound between 8-12 years of age, and this disease eventually or typically ends with the lungs and the heart, so life expectancy is generally late teens or early 20s, although some lose their battle much earlier while some are able to survive longer,” Kasner said.
The family is part of an advocacy group with a website at kasnerskickduchenne.org and email at kasnerskickduchenne@gmail.com.
Other ways to give to rare diseases are give.nationwidechildrens.org, the University of Minnesota makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund, and www.kkdgravel.com.
Tower raises awareness
The Sperry Tower was built in 2016 to replace an unused water tower in Eagan that was home to telecommunications equipment used by the city, county and private companies. Instead of repairing the tower, it was rebuilt and stands 198 feet tall and features 5,448 LED lightbulbs. It’s turned on every night just after sunset until midnight and again at 4 a.m. until the sun rises.
The tower has the capability to display a wide range of colors and features to celebrate holidays, causes and special occasions like the opening day of Minnesota Vikings training camp.
Eagan residents are encouraged to make requests for the lighting of the Sperry Tower. To make a request, visitcityofeagan.com/tower.
