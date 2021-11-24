Run off that "Stuffin'" from Thanksgiving Day in Eagan’s first 5K Run and Kids Fun Run from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 26. The run and walk event starts and ends at Eagan Community Center patio.
The Kids Fun Run starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K run commences at 10 a.m.
The City of Eagan welcomes residents and guests to be a part of the first Day After Thanksgiving 5K.
First, second and third place winners will be awarded after the race, and water and light refreshments will be provided.
Register at discovereagan.com for the 5K Activity #44098001-F1, Kids Run Activity #44098001-F2. All participants will receive a bib and beanie or winter hat at check-in.
For questions, contact Eagan Community Center at (651) 675-5550 or at www.cityofeagan.com.
Afterward, families can receive discounted access to The Blast Indoor playground for children of all ages.
