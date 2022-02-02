The public is welcome to sign up for the Live to Give walk organized by Rotary Club of Eagan second fundraiser planned for Saturday, May 7, at Eagan's Central Park, 1507 Central Pkwy, Eagan.
The second annual one mile walk fundraiser has added a food truck, a mimosa bar and returns with live entertainment.
This event has sponsorships now with more than $20,000 in commitments to reach its fundraising goal of $100,000.
“This walk is a celebration of giving to valuable Eagan charities,” said Andy Schmitz walk co-chair, Andrew Schmitz Agency (Farmers) owner, and Eagan Rotarian. “The Live to Give Walk brings fun and joy to an outdoor walk with your neighbors. We encourage teams of all ages to register.”
The after walk refreshments to purchase will be at California Dip: EAT food truck that will serve breakfast options and a Mimosa Bar from Wild Cats.
The band Gus Sent Me will play classical southern country music as it returns for a second year.
This fundraiser boasts four Charity Partners: DARTS (serving seniors); Dakota Woodlands, a shelter for women and children, The Drawer, a socks and underwear nonprofit, and the Rotary Foundation that celebrates those who enrich the Eagan community.
The 1.1 mile walk path will be at Central Park that welcomes strollers, wheelchairs and wagons.
Check-in will be from 8 to 9 am, with the start time at 9 am, rain or shine.
Register to walk for free at https://www.4giving.com/BB4F. Walk sponsorship packages range from $2,500 to $500 to aid with fundraising success.
