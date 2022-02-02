Eagan Rotary Club organizers dress up to plan Live to Give Walk fundraiser

Eagan Rotary Club organizers costumed up on a Zoom call to celebrate new developments for the 2022 Live to Give Walk that will offer food, drinks and live music at the May 7 Live to Give Walk.

The walk benefits Darts, Dakota Woodlands, The Drawer and the Eagan Rotary Foundation.

 Image courtesy of the Eagan Rotary Club

Public welcome to attend fundraiser event 

The public is welcome to sign up for the Live to Give walk organized by Rotary Club of Eagan second fundraiser planned for Saturday, May 7, at Eagan's Central Park, 1507 Central Pkwy, Eagan. 

The second annual one mile walk fundraiser has added a food truck, a mimosa bar and returns with live entertainment.

This event has sponsorships now with more than $20,000 in commitments to reach its fundraising goal of $100,000.

“This walk is a celebration of giving to valuable Eagan charities,” said Andy Schmitz walk co-chair, Andrew Schmitz Agency (Farmers) owner, and Eagan Rotarian. “The Live to Give Walk brings fun and joy to an outdoor walk with your neighbors. We encourage teams of all ages to register.”

The after walk refreshments to purchase will be at California Dip: EAT food truck that will serve breakfast options and a Mimosa Bar from Wild Cats.

The band Gus Sent Me will play classical southern country music as it returns for a second year.

This fundraiser boasts four Charity Partners: DARTS (serving seniors); Dakota Woodlands, a shelter for women and children, The Drawer, a socks and underwear nonprofit, and the Rotary Foundation that celebrates those who enrich the Eagan community.

The 1.1 mile walk path will be at Central Park that welcomes strollers, wheelchairs and wagons.

Check-in will be from 8 to 9 am, with the start time at 9 am, rain or shine.

Register to walk for free at https://www.4giving.com/BB4F. Walk sponsorship packages range from $2,500 to $500 to aid with fundraising success.

Donations can be made online and details can be found at eaganrotary.org. Contact Jodi Hassing at jodi.hassing@edwardjones.com or 651-402-7597.

The company SPACES will be a $5,000 Presenting Sponsor is a New York-based tech company that has created a phone app for no-contact parking entrance, exit and payment via smart phone.

The Rotary Club of Eagan was founded in 1987 and boasts 60 members. Details can be found at eaganrotary.org.

