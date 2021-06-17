Baljit Singh of Eagan was recently sentenced for tax crimes in Hennepin County District Court.
Singh pleaded guilty and has been convicted of two felony counts of aiding in the filing of false or fraudulent sales tax returns. He was sentenced to pay $19,000 in restitution, to two years of supervised probation, and to serve 60 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse or in home detention, if eligible.
The convictions stem from criminal charges brought in July 2020 alleging that Singh and Lakhvir Singh Padda, of Medina, knowingly underreported monthly sales tax collections for Darbar Indian Grill restaurants in Minneapolis and Apple Valley for multiple periods between July 2014 and July 2019.
Padda was also convicted and sentenced. Padda pleaded guilty and has been convicted of three felony counts of aiding in the filing of false or fraudulent sales tax returns. He was sentenced to pay over $468,000 in restitution, to five years of supervised probation, and to serve 180 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse or in home detention, if eligible.
Darbar Indian Grill Minneapolis pleaded guilty and has been convicted of 62 felony counts of failing to pay or collect sales tax and was sentenced to pay over $468,000 in restitution.
Darbar Indian Grill Apple Valley pleaded guilty and has been convicted of 31 felony counts of failing to pay or collect sales tax and was sentenced to pay $19,000 in restitution.
Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.
Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips.
There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500.
Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.