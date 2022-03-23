This week the Minnesota House Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee considered legislation authored by Rep. Liz Reyer (DFL – Eagan) that could establish a grant program to help local units of government with the purchase and installation of solar panels on public buildings.
“We are at a moment in history where we need everyone to take action to combat climate change,” said Reyer. “My bill helps communities across Minnesota do their part by providing grants to purchase and install solar panels. This investment will lower energy costs and create good-paying jobs while helping our state fight climate change.”
The bill would appropriates $25 million from the Renewable Development Account and the General Fund to establish a new grant program to be administered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
Grants will be offered to cities, townships, and counties who want to install solar energy systems on public buildings, such as community centers, wastewater treatment plants, airports and libraries. These buildings often have flat roofs and are located on large tracts of land that make them good candidates for solar energy installations.
Since solar power can be a cheaper source of electricity, this legislation could work to reduce costs, she said.
The legislation could create high-paying jobs in the communities that receive grant funding. It would help accelerate Minnesota’s transition to clean energy, a vital component of the state’s fight against climate change.
The following representatives testified in support of the legislation: Logan O’Grady, the executive director of the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association; Isabel Ricker, the senior manager of Clean Electricity at Fresh Energy; Kate Knuth, a policy and research consultant with the 100% Campaign; and Mike Supina, a registered architect and Eagan City Council member.
More information and documents from the hearing can be found on the committee’s webpage. A video of the hearing is available on House Public Information Services’ YouTube channel.
