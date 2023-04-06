Youth can gain invaluable skills,
serve community
The city of Eagan is hiring hundreds to perform summer jobs in the role of recreation at Cascade Bay Waterpark and to maintain playing fields and parks.
With a robust park and recreation system, the city manages indoor and outdoor spaces to offer opportunities for youth enrichment through part-time work and for first-time job seekers. Almost all positions have flexible schedule options.
The city said the summer outside jobs allow youths to develop invaluable skills while serving the community. Youths can work with friends and in a welcoming and fun environment, the city said.
“We know flexibility is key. We work to make sure schedules work for everyone and account for family trips, cabin weekends, and other activities, so young people have time for fun,” said recreation manager Tanya Mozingo.
Recreation positions include team members and team leads in jobs that offer work outdoors and with a variety of age groups that enable youth to gain from a supportive environment.
“I actually just look forward to coming to work every day. ... I would do it seven days a week if I could,” said Annika Hurd, who worked as a summer program team member.
Many seasonal employees return for more than one summer.
One lifeguard who worked at Cascade Bay in 2021 and 2022 said he made new friends, gained experience and had a ton of fun while doing it, and his parents were impressed with the new things he learned and the responsibility he gained.
“Our hiring managers are committed to the development of young people,” said Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental. “Our team dedicates time, energy, and resources into training and development for these youth to not only make a paycheck but start learning essential job skills that will help them be successful now and into the future at jobs, in school and in life.”
Parents see the benefit of enrichment in their children who work summer jobs at the city of Eagan.
“I think working for Eagan as a first job is a great opportunity. My son, Cole, worked at Cascade Bay as a lifeguard in 2021, and I saw him gain confidence, friends and a sense of responsibility throughout the summer, plus it was a good résumé builder,” said Tami Maddio.
“I’ve met some of my best friends here, and now that I’m in college, I still connect with a lot of people who I worked with here. And I’ve made a few friends in college through Cascade Bay,” said Caroline Oberle, who worked as a head lifeguard at Cascade Bay.
“We’re excited to make it a positive and fun experience where kids can work together with their friends and serve the community,” said Kristen Twitchell, a supervisor at Cascade Bay.
Other job opportunities this summer are as sound technician during the city’s summer concert series at Eagan Market Fest.
Interested applicants can find this role, along with many more, on the city’s website, cityofeagan.com/jobs.
The city of Eagan offers a pipeline program and 75% tuition reimbursement for lifeguard certification courses, and 50% tuition reimbursement for lifeguard instructor certification courses, along with review courses taken through Cascade Bay.
The summer positions open are: summer recreation program staff, lifeguards, pool attendants, guest relations crew members, park laborers, landscape crew laborers, maintenance workers, and arts and performance staff jobs.
Some staff positions can start as soon as April while most positions begin after the school year is complete in June.
For more information or to apply visit cityofeagan.com/jobs or text JOBS to 888777.
