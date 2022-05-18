Special blessing open to public
to honor teacher on June 26
For the past 25 years, Wendy Ashbridge has devoted her career to meeting the needs of thousands of preschoolers at St. John Neumann Catholic Church Preschool in Eagan.
“I fell in love with the place and I am not one to usually stay long at a place because I am a Gypsy Rose Lee, and my idea was to come in and put together what needed to be done,” she said.
Ashbridge, 68, of Rosemount will retire June 26 as preschool director and say goodbye to the school, the children, families, and her rewarding career.
When you enter her room, it is clear the young children love her and listen to her.
“The conversations that come out of their mouths and the questions, it is just a fun-filled day where we laugh together and cry together, and we are sad together, and we are happy together, and we get crazy together and dance and sing,” she said.
Her colleagues say Ashbridge receives respect from the preschoolers who call her “Miss Wendy” because, they say, she cares about each of the them and is a great teacher. Ashbridge has not lost her ability to channel her inner child when she gets silly alongside the children.
The preschoolers love her silly side when she turns into the “Cheeto Bandito” who loves to snitch the tasty, puffed, fried snack.
The children love to dance with reckless abandon and laugh on the circular carpet as they dance together with the “Cheetos Bandito.”
“She meets the kids where they are,” said colleague Theresa Burdick, who has been teaching at the preschool for 20 years. “She meets the parents where they are, and she is not afraid to go above and beyond and advocate for children because a lot of times it is not just educating the children through these early childhood years, it is also kind of bringing their parents along, and sometimes it is more about affirming parents and helping them like the children in our program who are getting ready to go to elementary school.
“She teaches with a heart of gold and a heart as big as Texas, and she likes to think two steps to the left and outside the box,” said Burdick.
She says Ashbridge’s personality is mix of Mr. Rogers, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and Wendy.
“She loves Peter Pan and that is where she got the name Wendy, her mother named her after Wendy,” Burdick said.
The public is welcome to attend a special blessing to honor Ashbridge’s work and her retirement at the 10 a.m. worship Sunday, June 26, in the social hall at the church.
Ashbridge worked 11 years for another church preschool program before coming to St. John Neumann. The program has grown over the years and serves 100 3- to 5-year-olds, in addition to the child care program.
“We sprinkle our faith in all our classes and we don’t go heavy duty because it is over the kids’ heads,” she said.
She talks about “purple cows” that make people stop and look.
“One of our ‘purple cows’ is the diversity and the different cultures we have in the program, and they are not all Catholic and not all Protestant but we have families from different countries who speak different languages,” she said.
This is a strength of the early education programming, she said.
The preschool has children who live in Eagan, Apple Valley, Rosemount and Burnsville and even a couple from Lakeville, she said.
“It is a passion and I think people in this field have a passion to be here, and you kind of fall in love with everybody and it is going to be difficult to leave,” Ashbridge said.
As the mother of two daughters and a son, she also has many grandchildren with one on the way.
As program director, she does not have to teach but insists and thrives on it.
“We are not a play-based school or an academic-based school, and we try to get a really good balance between both, knowing they do need some academics because my 5-year-olds are all going off to kindergarten, and some of my 4-year-olds will soon be turning 5,” she said.
“We learn a lot from play and we play hard together, we learn together, we explore and we create and then we are working on our ABCs, colors, shapes and sequencing,” she said.
“We want them to be ready not only academically for school but they need the social and emotional skills, and with COVID happening it took away a lot of the social,” she said.
During the state shutdown and reopening during the pandemic, she said: “We had to be creative and arrange what we were doing and supplement for what we lost.”
Reflecting on her work and career, she said: “The best thing is that every day is different and it is not a repeat, repeat, and new problems come in and we get dirty and we get messy.”
Ashbridge admits she could easily write a book about her adventures with the children and maybe make a million dollars from all the fun and funny stories about what children have told her and what she has learned. She will miss all the families and the other teachers who are like family.
“I think the connections that have been made with families and getting to know people, and working with District 196 - we are very blessed that any kid who has special needs they (the district) comes in and work with us, or works with me at the computer with the kids,” she said.
“Those are special kids and every child has such a quality that we never stop talking about them,” she said.
When asked how parents can nurture their preschoolers to support the social and emotional quality in their children, she said “One big thing is the dinner table because I am a firm believer in setting down at the dinner table together and that is really hard for parents now.”
She suggests parents slow down and make time for their children and play card games and other board games. Parents need to spend quality time listening, having fun and getting to know their developing child.
When asked who inspired her to study early education and become a teacher, she said: “What I didn’t receive as a child, I wanted to make sure every child received it, and I wanted to give and help and I wanted to work with kids.”
“A lot of kids come up to me now who are now in college and they have kids now,” she said adding how this is life affirming.
In retirement, she plans to continue her passion with teaching art in the elementary schools as part of an after school program, in addition to volunteering to help animals and the senior Meals on Wheels program.
“The staff have been wonderful and we have been so blessed with staff that has stayed with us for a long time, they are a great staff and they are a part of my tribe and they have supported my craziness in the tribe, and I love them all and I will miss them all terribly,” she said.
Burdick admits she will miss Wendy, saying: “I kid her that she has been here longer than the dinosaurs walked the Earth, and I will miss her - we all will miss her - she is sassy and there is a lot that comes in that short, little package.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
