Eagan Parks and Recreation offers fall classes

The public can check out fall classes offered by Eagan Parks and Recreation.
To register and check out dates and details, connect at www.cityofeagan.com/register.
The Beginning Watercolor class is a Beginner Level through Level 1 class. It is recommended for those with little or no painting experience or with prior introductory experience. This class gives introductory instruction and can be taken more than once to build confidence before continuing to the next level. This class takes the mystery out of watercolor painting. Anyone can learn the basics of paint color mixing, design and paint application.
The Landscape Painting class gives instruction on how to paint your own landscape painting with acrylic paint and learn to design a strong composition using color, shape and lines. This class is a good option for those who have taken the Beginning Acrylic class and are looking to build skills.
The painting lab class is designed for individual work time with coaching from an Eagan Art House teaching artist. All painting media are welcome and you can bring your own supplies. The class will offer some supplies to explore for those who want to try out something new without committing to new materials.
The Leather Beaded Bracelets class teaches how to make popular and trendy leather bracelets. Choose your own bead, button and leather combination to create your own jewelry. Teacher Marie Biallas creates her own line of handmade jewelry that can be seen at local art festivals.
The public is welcome to participate in the Community Story Trail. Registration is requested. Read “Say Hello” by Rachel Isadora with children while strolling along Thomas Lake Park. Hot apple cider will be available.
Adults 21 years and older can enjoy the fall colors on the way to Waconia to visit the J. Carver Distillery. The distillery offers local farm-to-glass spirits produced entirely on site using sustainable practices. After the tour, a special lunch will be served in the barrel room and this includes a cocktail flight.
