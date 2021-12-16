Nonprofit sees rising prices,
food supply shortages
The pandemic revealed to The Open Door in Eagan a new spectrum of food scarcity across Dakota County.
Melissa Miller, development and communications manager, said despite the challenges in meeting the increased demand leaders and volunteers remained committed to the nonprofit’s mission. It continues to stay flexible, adaptable and meets people where they are in regard to food needs.
During the pandemic, The Open Door continued to operate a mobile food pantry van and hosted drive-thru food distribution events.
“We are still seeing a great demand and we are in no means through the pandemic,” Miller said. “The pandemic has shown us the weak areas in food distribution system nationally and globally.”
In 2020, The Open Door doubled its number of clients served compared to 2019.
“In the peak of the pandemic there was a need and we served close to 20,000 (clients) a month and now that has leveled off,” said Miller.
In March 2020, The Open Door served around 7,000 families a month.
Today the Open Door has about 10,000 to 11,000 monthly client appointments.
“We have seen a leveling off of need, but we are still higher compared to when the pandemic started,” Miller said.
People are being challenged by school shutdowns, the pandemic’s unpredictable nature, and an inability to return to work, according to Miller.
The Open Door operations have faced rising grocery prices and limited supply of some items.
“That really impacts us and what we can offer,” Miller said.
Two items that have been a challenge to source and keep in stock are coffee grounds and rice.
Many food items are donated and others originate from local grocers and discount box stores.
“We take healthy approaches to fighting hunger, and 70 percent of what food our clients take home are fresh, perishable, fruits, veggies, meat, cheese, milk that are essentials to building a diet and a meal,” Miller said.
Many factors surround the realities of families facing food insecurities, she said. Many senior citizens and elderly populations have become regular clients.
Retired seniors can be financially challenged due to living on a fixed income and not have extra funds from a 401K retirement savings plan or pension.
“As those populations age, the money gets thinner and thinner,” Miller said.
Five days a week volunteers deliver fresh produce and healthy food and meals to senior living facilities via the Open Door van. Volunteers travel to 11 Dakota County cities each week and some locations every three weeks.
“We have a large-scale distribution drive-thru site weekly,” she said.
Each Tuesday the Open Door has a drive thru food distribution site where anyone can pick up healthy food from 3 to 6 p.m. located at the former Metcalf Middle School in Burnsville.
“This drive-thru is open to anyone and there is no need to validate need,” Miller said.
Clients are asked the number of people in their family and what city they live in for demographic purposes. The drive-thru site serves about 450 families each week. During the peak of the pandemic, the drive-thru sites across the metro area provided food to 750 families weekly – a number that was consistent for about a year, Miller said.
The Open Door does not see an increase in food needs during the holidays but food donations rise. Miller said they are grateful for the generosity from companies, loyal supporters, churches, and civic groups.
During the spring and summer, The Open Door garden volunteers plant and harvest food from 12 garden sites along with more than 300 community garden plots around the county.
Anyone interested in registering for a garden plot can get started. The Open Door support its garden volunteers with garden tools, starter plants, and instruction.
“We have master gardeners and whole groups of volunteers that like to help the community,” Miller said.
In 2009, The Open Door formed a 501(c)3 nonprofit that welcomes donations and volunteers.
“We are especially looking to the new year and we are poised to expand our services - our goal is to treat the pandemic as an anomaly, and we will work to keep on our mission of getting more food to more people in more places across Dakota County,” Miller said.
Many volunteers are senior citizens who can be snow birds, so the Open Door loves to see new volunteers get involved and make a difference.
Contact Veronica Lind, volunteer coordinator, at veronica@theopendoorpantry.org.
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
