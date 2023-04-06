City engages stakeholders, community,
private property owners
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota insurance company’s Eagan headquarters will be vacating the campus buildings due to a hybrid workplace trend affecting companies in the state and across the country.
In recent months, the BCBS campus has had empty parking lots, as many employees are working a hybrid model or entirely from a home office.
In February, BCBS of Minnesota reportedly laid off approximately 80 employees citing the nonprofit needed to put itself in the best position to achieve strategic goals as part of its ongoing review of operations. It says it still employs about 3,000 workers.
BCBS of Minnesota’s headquarters was chartered in 1933 as Minnesota’s first health plan and continues to carry out its charter mission today, the company said. Blue Cross is the largest health plan based in Minnesota and it covers 2.9 million members nationally through its health plans or plans administered by affiliated companies.
Eagan City Administrator Dianne Miller said: “We are preparing for needed adjustments in office space, like how we are beginning a small area plan for the Central Commons area and preparing for Thomson Reuters’ move, to ensure that the properties maintain a positive impact on the community.”
“If we include Blue Cross Blue Shield and Prime Therapeutics in this conversation of businesses who are or may be evaluating the future of their office space needs, these combined properties comprise 4% of our property tax capacity,” she said.
The council and city staff are engaging with residents about the future use of land called Central Park Commons.
“The city knows it’s important to hear from stakeholders in this process, including residents. We want to hear from community members to find out how you use the space and gather input to make sure we work with the property owners to create the right plan and vision for Eagan’s future,” Miller said.
“So far, we’ve heard from hundreds of residents, both online and in person in our engagement efforts," she added.
Community members are invited to speak with city planners and fill out a survey about the small area plan at a public meeting scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Eagan Community Center.
If residents cannot attend, they can learn more and fill out a digital survey at cityofeagan.com/nw-central-commons-small-area-plan.
Thomson Reuters and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota are Eagan’s two largest employers.
Blue Cross does not own the headquarters buildings, as they were sold in 2012 to New York-based W.P. Carey Inc.
When asked about potential redevelopment ideas for the Central Park Commons area, Miller said it’s too early in the process for ideas and concepts.
“We are currently engaging with stakeholders - including the private property owners and community members. Through listening and learning, we can be a partner in making sure we maximize the use of the long-term value to Eagan. The small area plan scope of work will also include a market study to help the city better understand what uses may be feasible,” she said.
“We understand that businesses regionally, nationally, and around the world are re-evaluating their needs,” Miller said. “As in the past, we will continue to adjust to be a city where businesses want to be and thrive. We are proud of the fiscal continuity we maintain — including our Triple-A credit rating, our low-debt, strong management, and policies that support our local economy. And we had over $166 million invested privately in our community in 2022.
“But still, we aren’t immune to the economic factors happening in the world,” Miller said. “Inflation and interest rates are slowing down the development pipeline which impacts growth in Eagan, just as they are in our region, state, nation and the world.
“The world is also waiting to find out how companies will respond to shifts in how people work and its impact. Companies still need office space. But they want it to be easy to get to, with nearby restaurants, shops and trails. Businesses want to incent workers to come into the office. So the work Eagan has put into providing great locations, like at Viking Lakes and Central Commons, will pay off as we continue to attract businesses and office users,” Miller said.
Eagan’s city planners are working to make sure the community has a vibrant future, for everyone, Miller said.
City leaders have stepped up to welcome new business and redevelopment throughout the years.
“We’ve successfully overseen the redevelopment of Cedarvale Mall area which the Twin Cities Premium Outlet Mall anchors, the former Lockheed Martin site that is now the thriving retail center - Central Park Commons, and the old Northwest site, which is now Viking Lakes, home to the Minnesota Vikings and over a million square feet of new development. We continually work to position ourselves to turn the corner,” Miller said.
“When you add together our culture of seeking economic diversity, our ability to see downfield and weather storms, the investments in infrastructure, our proximity to Minneapolis, St. Paul, and MSP, the balance in our local economy, and the trust we have built, you get the formula of what has made Eagan a great place to do business for so long,” Miller said.
When asked why should new business and industry think about building or relocating in Eagan, Miller said: “We know that businesses want to be in Eagan, especially in locations connected to retail, restaurants, transit, trails, and highways. Eagan businesses continually give high marks to the business climate in our city.”
The city’s most recent business survey results reported that residents give a high rating to businesses and the quality of life, and how nine out of 10 businesses plan to stay in Eagan, Miller said.
The survey also reported that 99% of businesses said that they value Eagan as an excellent or good place to work, and nearly all businesses recommend operating in Eagan and plan to stay here for the next five years.
The city said Eagan continually rates in the top tier for business in national benchmarks.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
