Eagan Indoor Market Fest last event indoor market is April 12 Mar 23, 2023

The last indoor Eagan Indoor Market Fest of the season will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the Eagan Community Center.The summer Eagan Market Fest will kick off on Wednesday, June 7, at the festival grounds outside the Community Center.Visitors can expect a great assortment of vendors, sights and live music each Wednesday evening throughout the summer.
