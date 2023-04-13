Cast performs seven shows April 27 to May 7
Eagan High Theatre is rehearsing “Shrek the Musical” to give fun-loving performances with a cast of musicians and actors who will give life to the shows and laughter to the audience in this fairy tale that mixes sweet songs with a silly story.
Amy Jo Cherner, co-director and vocal director, said “Shrek the Musical” is a one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairy tale. Curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys and dragons find love, and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes.
A team of music and theater teachers agreed on this musical due to its fun nature, costuming and its appeal to families and children, Cherner said.
Eagan High Theatre Department has a solid reputation of producing high quality musical productions, Cherner said. This musical is also directed by Jodene Wartman, who also leads as the artistic director.
The story follows to the popular animated movie of a grumpy, gruff, green ogre named Shrek who lives in a swamp and faces a world that is fearful and mocking of him. He finds that he is more than happy to leave the world to itself. Then his hermit existence is thrown open when a group of homeless fairy tale cast of characters – Pinocchio, the Gingerbread Man, the Three Little Pigs burst upon the swamp, seeking refuge from the persecution of the cruel, vertically-challenged Lord Farquaad. Then Shrek seeks out Farquaad who offers him a deal if Shrek rescues Princess Fiona.
Cherner explained how “Shrek the Musical” transforms the contemporary children’s book and animated feature film into a stage musical that is sure to entertain audiences to make believers in happy endings for all.
“The script is very child friendly with more grownup humor and plenty of clever innuendos,” Cherner said. “It keeps true to the “Shrek” movie, was on Broadway and was shown on Netflix and was very popular.”
About 100 Eagan High students lead the cast and crew with about 40 cast members and 20 student musicians.
“The kids have worked so hard and are pumped up to show it to the community,” Cherner said. “The costuming will be bright and engaging with some rented costumes and some handmade. Costuming is always a challenge, and it is fun to see how our students will have multiple costumes, makeup, and wigs.”
The cast offers a vast assortment of talent and stage experience, she added.
The cast includes: Joe Dusek as Shrek, Elle Eisenberg as Fiona, Pierce Brown as Donkey, Shaddai Redmon as the Dragon, Will Countryman as Lord Farquaad, Marin Countryman as Young Fiona, Annika Sorenson as Pinocchio, Maria Peterson as the teen Fiona and Gingy, along with Vivienne Nelsen as Shrek’s mom and Mama Bear, Rowan Swirtz as Shrek’s dad and Papa Bearn, and Angelina Eleria-Yin as Baby Shrek and Baby Bear.
Some tunes the audience may recognize are “Forever,” a gospel-style tune, and “Who will I Be?” performed by lead characters, Shrek, Donkey and Fiona.
“At the end of Act 1, there is also trio between three characters and the audience will be blown away by the characters’ vocal abilities,” Cherner said.
Leading up to the opening show, Cherner said the cast will be working hard on the improving the singing, music, and dancing.
“They all want the high level of expectation to continue like all our productions, and I know they will,” she said.
“Shrek the Musical” will give a senior citizen preview show at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Eagan High School.
Performance dates and show times are: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30; and 7 p.m. Friday, May 5; 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7; in the auditorium at Eagan High School.
Tickets run $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students and children and can be purchased online via the Eagan High School website at vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=30355&#. Tickets can also be purchased before the shows at the school box office.
Cherner added: “Our musical is funny, sentimental and it is a great way to bring families to the high school, and show what students have done and what they love at a high level.”
