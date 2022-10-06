Off-the-wall humor will lead to a stage set collapse in the Eagan High School Theater’s production of “The Play that Goes Wrong.”
Nancy Owzarek, fall play director and a teacher at EHS, describes the play as “a hybrid of Monty Python meets Sherlock Holmes.” This is the longest-running comedy show on Broadway and few high schools have been able or willing to take this to stage, she said.
Owzarek saw a Broadway touring production of the play in Minneapolis in 2019. “I knew I would love to direct with my high school students once the rights were available — it is one of the funniest plays I have ever seen and I knew my students would have a blast with all of the physical comedy challenges of this murder mystery farce,” Owzarek said.
“My colleague John Ratzlaff, the technical director, and his tech crew has done fantastic work taking on the technical challenges of a set that ‘goes wrong’ and falls apart during the production,” Owzarek said.
She invited EHS graduate Tom Ringberg, who works as a professional stage fight choreographer and physical comedy coach, to work with her student cast. He taught cast members how to get knocked unconscious by slamming doors, how to jump through windows, how to deliver a solid sword fight, how to fall down stairs and other theatrical nonsense performed for laughs.
Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, “The Play that Goes Wrong” is written to be a play within a play. The farce rolls out the story of an unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, a ruffled detective and a word-mangling butler who must battle against technical gaffes, forgotten lines and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive all in one piece at the final curtain call.
The plot focuses on the Cornley University Drama Society, which is attempting to put out a 1920s murder mystery play.
Owzarek explained just as the title suggests, everything that could go wrong does, including a complete set collapse with walls falling down on stage. “This elaborate set design is one of the reasons very few high schools are able to tackle this popular show,” she said.
The student-led production includes a cast of 12 students and a crew working in lighting, tech and costumes.
EHS senior Manjim Bhattacharyya, 18, plays a Great Gatsby-type character who is rich and gets murdered, he said.
“I enjoy the cast who are really funny people and we have fun communicating with everyone,” he said, adding that the cast has put in a lot of hard work. Bhattacharyya loves being a part of theater and aspires to work in the music industry after high school. “Singing is what I do,” he said.
Sophomore Alexandra Fierst, 15, plays a “techie” in the play but not a literal tech person. “I am supposed to fix things and I try to fix things in the worst way to make things worse and worse and worse,” Fierst said, smiling.
Fierst explained she will appear on stage at random times to put up ladders, drop props and work as an overall troublemaker to make sure the drama is chaotic.
Acting on stage since she was a toddler, Fierst has been a part of the cast for the last three EHS productions. “I love singing and acting,” she said, adding she will study archeology in college but will look to become part of a community theater in her adulthood.
The stage set collapse is in the second act.
“There is a dog loose and I have to go search and ask the audience if they have seen the dog,” Fierst said, adding, “It is so fun and for a cheap price you get to see some absolutely bonkers things, and you will laugh yourself silly, and it’s kind of meta since it is a play within a play.”
Junior Brady Sternberg, 17, plays an inspector who wears a trench coat as director of the drama society investigating the murder. “It is outrageously funny and probably one of the funniest productions I have ever been in,” said Sternberg, a member of the EHS speech and debate teams.
Senior Pierce Brown, 17, plays two characters. “I play an intentionally bad actor, and it was a different challenge that I was pretty stoked to accept,” he said. Brown, who is quite serious about becoming a professional actor, has a talent agent in Minnesota and New York.
“My dream is to go into the Guthrie program that is part of the University of Minnesota,” he said. Brown began his resume as a baby model for Target and now is working in the cast of an independent film.
The production offers a free senior citizen preview at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and Friday, Oct. 14, at the EHS theater. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $7 for adults and can be purchased on the Eagan High School website or at the door.
“I hope the Eagan community comes out to see this incredibly talented cast in a hilarious comedy that all ages will enjoy.” Owzarek said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
