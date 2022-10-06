Off-the-wall humor will lead to a stage set collapse in the Eagan High School Theater’s production of “The Play that Goes Wrong.”

Nancy Owzarek, fall play director and a teacher at EHS, describes the play as “a hybrid of Monty Python meets Sherlock Holmes.” This is the longest-running comedy show on Broadway and few high schools have been able or willing to take this to stage, she said.

