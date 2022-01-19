featured Eagan High Band hosts Fifth Annual Carnival concert Jan. 25 Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Public welcome to attendfree carnival, music concert The Eagan High School Band Program will host its 5th Annual Carnival Concert on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with an evening filled with music, games, food, fun and prizes for young children of all ages.The free carnival will be open at 5:30 p.m. in the EHS Commons. The concert will entertain audiences with a 7 p.m. free concert in EHS auditorium.This year organizers are taking great measures to make the event is safe, following COVID-19 protocols. The carnival will offer games, prizes, food and activities for the kids. Everything is free with admission, games and prizes. Food will be available for purchase.The whole evening will have a musical twist. Think “Skee-Ball," except your goal is to launch the ball into the bell of a tuba!The concert is designed to entertaining children and will last about 45 minutes.The event is open to the public that is invited to come and enjoy the fun and the EHS Freshmen Band that will host the entire evening. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eagan High School Band Ehs Freshmen Band Carnival Concert Eagan Eagan High School Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Burnsville city manager resigns District 196 transportation workers ask for better compensation TCO Dome opens in Lakeville Humanities teacher was expansive thinker Rosemount band selected to perform in Tournament of Roses Parade E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jan 14, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jan 14, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jan 14, 2022 0 2021 Reader Choice Winners
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.