Eagan High Band hosts Fifth Annual Carnival Concert
Public welcome to attend

free carnival, music concert 

The Eagan High School Band Program will host its 5th Annual Carnival Concert on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with an evening filled with music, games, food, fun and prizes for young children of all ages.

The free carnival will be open at 5:30 p.m. in the EHS Commons. The concert will entertain audiences with a 7 p.m. free concert in EHS auditorium.

This year organizers are taking great measures to make the event is safe, following COVID-19 protocols. 

The carnival will offer games, prizes, food and activities for the kids. Everything is free with admission, games and prizes. Food will be available for purchase.

The whole evening will have a musical twist. Think “Skee-Ball," except your goal is to launch the ball into the bell of a tuba!

The concert is designed to entertaining children and will last about 45 minutes.

The event is open to the public that is invited to come and enjoy the fun and the EHS Freshmen Band that will host the entire evening.

